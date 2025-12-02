Author B.J. Russ’s New Book, "The Game Gods Play: Mercer," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows Mercenary John Mercer as He Tries to Recover His Memories

Recent release “The Game Gods Play: Mercer” from Page Publishing author B.J. Russ is a chilling and twisty tale that follows John Mercer, who, after waking up nearly dead in a forest years ago with no memory of himself or his past, has been taken under the wing of the fiery redheaded Aria, a veteran mercenary.