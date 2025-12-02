Author B.J. Russ’s New Book, "The Game Gods Play: Mercer," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows Mercenary John Mercer as He Tries to Recover His Memories
Recent release “The Game Gods Play: Mercer” from Page Publishing author B.J. Russ is a chilling and twisty tale that follows John Mercer, who, after waking up nearly dead in a forest years ago with no memory of himself or his past, has been taken under the wing of the fiery redheaded Aria, a veteran mercenary.
New York, NY, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- B.J. Russ, who was born and raised in Aiken County, South Carolina, and currently resides there with his wife and two children, has completed his new book, “The Game Gods Play: Mercer”: a fascinating novel that follows John as he uses a variety of unique skills that he doesn’t remember learning to complete dangerous tasks for various nobles of the region. It is during one such job that he meets the beautiful and mysterious Nessa, who is imprisoned for a crime she didn’t commit to avoid an even worse fate. After saving her, the duo learn she is a member of a long-forgotten people on an island no one believes exists anymore. She hires them to return her to her home and offers the one thing John wants more than anything—his memories returned. Now the trio is set on a series of events that none of them could have predicted, and it puts John face-to-face with his past.
Author B.J. Russ practices occupational therapy in nearby Augusta, Georgia, in an inpatient rehab facility. Before that, he served in the United States Marine Corps as an aircraft rescue firefighter, where his first novel, “Mercer,” was conceived in the sands of northern Iraq. He intends to bring the story of John Mercer full circle in his second and third books of the trilogy, “The Games Gods Play,” in his limited spare time. If he isn’t writing, he enjoys spending time with his family. He is an avid outdoorsman and gamer and has been seen casually holding a guitar from time to time.
Russ writes, “The acrid smell of burning flesh was enough to make him gag if it weren’t for the cloth tightened around his face. The rag danced in and out of his mouth in time with his rapid, ragged breathing as he dragged himself on his one working leg toward the church. His dark clothes were torn nearly to shreds, and there wasn’t much of his body that wasn’t covered in either blood, mud, or wounds. The healing had come nearly to a halt as the wounds gushed blood. Somehow, through all of this, the man managed to find a way to his feet and move slowly toward the structure he had failed to protect.”
Published by Page Publishing, B.J. Russ’s exciting tale follows John as he confronts the question, “Is his past worth the cost of remembering it?”
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Game Gods Play: Mercer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
