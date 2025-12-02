Author Clare Cobb’s New Book, "Mazzy Z and the Jazz," is a Charming Story That Follows a Mole Named Mazzy Z Who Forms a Jazz Band with All of Her Friends
Recent release “Mazzy Z and the Jazz” from Page Publishing author Clare Cobb is a captivating tale that centers around Mazzy Z, a mole who longs to be a star just like the ones she stares up at every night. With the help of her friends, Mazzy Z begins a jazz club and quickly becomes the star she’s always wanted to be.
Panama City Beach, FL, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Clare Cobb, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys walks on the beach, kayaking, and crocheting, has completed her new book, “Mazzy Z and the Jazz”: a stirring tale of a mole named Mazzy Z who works towards her dreams of becoming a star.
In “Mazzy Z and the Jazz,” readers are introduced to Mazzy Z, a mole who loves staring up at the stars at night and longs to be one. One night, Mazzy Z gathers all her friends and begins playing jazz music, only for all her friends to grab their own instruments and join in. Soon, Mazzy Z and her band have the entire town dancing, and wonders if jazz is her path to stardom.
Published by Page Publishing, Clare Cobb’s engaging tale will encourage readers of all ages to never give up and always pursue their dreams just like Mazzy Z. With colorful artwork to help bring Cobb’s story to life, “Mazzy Z and the Jazz” is an endearing story that is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mazzy Z and the Jazz” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
