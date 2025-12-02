Author Clare Cobb’s New Book, "Mazzy Z and the Jazz," is a Charming Story That Follows a Mole Named Mazzy Z Who Forms a Jazz Band with All of Her Friends

Recent release “Mazzy Z and the Jazz” from Page Publishing author Clare Cobb is a captivating tale that centers around Mazzy Z, a mole who longs to be a star just like the ones she stares up at every night. With the help of her friends, Mazzy Z begins a jazz club and quickly becomes the star she’s always wanted to be.