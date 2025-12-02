Author Angel Strobel’s New Book, "Katie Wants to See Everything," Invites Young Readers and Listeners to Join Katie the Ladybug on Her Windy Day Adventure
Recent release “Katie Wants to See Everything” from Page Publishing author Angel Strobel is an empowering children’s story that introduces Katie, a ladybug who begins to see everything, to believe in herself and not be afraid anymore.
Baldwin, MI, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angel Strobel, grew up in Miami County, Ohio, and currently lives in Baldwin, Michigan, has completed her new book, “Katie Wants to See Everything”: a dynamic children’s story that follows Katie the Ladybug, who overcomes her fear of learning something new.
Author Angel Strobel loves to hike, write, and take photographs in her favorite vacation spots: Port Clinton, Ohio, and Bar Harbor, Maine. She is a published writer, photographer, and artist. Selling her first artwork at the age of twelve years old, she continues to this day.
She is a passionate storyteller, inspired by her four daughters. She can remember telling this story to her children while playing on their grandma and grandpa’s swing, then telling stories to babysitting children before nap time. She is currently working on additional books. Her passion is to encourage children to read, write, and, just maybe, get to see everything.
Strobel writes, “Katie saw the top of the girl’s head. Her head was even higher than her shoulder.
Katie climbed up the girl’s long brown hair. The wind was blowing the strands of her hair. Katie had to be careful not to climb on the wrong ones. She did not want to get blown off and fall.”
Published by Page Publishing, Angel Strobel’s extraordinary tale helps young readers learn not to be afraid of trying new things.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Katie Wants to See Everything” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
