Conch Shell Productions Presents Arthur W. French III’s "Dinner With Roxie" at the CSP New Works Fest 2025
Unflinching, intimate, unforgettable—Arthur W. French III’s newest play confronts the heart with tenderness and truth.
New York, NY, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell Productions announces the festival presentation of Arthur W. French III's Dinner With Roxie at the CSP New Works Fest 2025 at HB Playwrights Theatre (HB Studio is CSP’s presenting partner).
French—a Caribbean-American playwright of St. Vincent and Barbadian heritage—delivers a rare, intimate story about humanity at the edge of finality. Rooted in conviction and compassion, Dinner With Roxie invites audiences into an unforgettable final conversation between a prison guard and the prisoner he has grown to care for.
Play Synopsis
In the last ten minutes before her execution, Roxie and a prison guard share a moment suspended between life, faith, humor, and truth. What unfolds is a delicate, devastating meditation on the bonds that form in unexpected places.
About the Playwright
Arthur W. French III is a decorated playwright whose works have been featured in the Samuel French OOB Festival and the Strawberry One-Act Festival. His writing spans decades of community-centered storytelling, including his leadership in the Fusion Gumbo Writer’s Workshop. ““I wanted to explore how two people can crash into each other at just the right—and wrong—moment. Sometimes forgiveness shows up in the most unexpected dinner guest.”- Arthur W. French
Magaly Colimon-Christopher shares:
“Arthur’s writing is both precise and expansive. He brings tenderness to the unthinkable and dignity to the overlooked. His storytelling transforms the room.”
Performance Schedule
Program B
Dec 5 at 7PM
Dec 6 at 5:30PM
HB Studio Theatre 124 Bank Street, NYC 10014
Tickets: $30 www.conchshellproductions.com
About Conch Shell Productions
Conch Shell Productions is a New York–based nonprofit founded by Haitian-American artist Magaly Colimon-Christopher. CSP develops, presents, and produces new plays and films by Caribbean-heritage creators whose stories inspire social change. Through festivals, readings, screenings, and community partnerships, CSP amplifies underrepresented voices and builds bridges across cultures. CSP New Works Fest is made possible in part by funds from Flushing Town Hall Go Queens Grant.
Learn more at www.conchshellproductions.com
About HB Studio
HB Studio, located in New York City’s historic West Village, is one of the original performing arts training institutions in the United States. Founded in 1945 by actor and director Herbert Berghof, and later joined by Uta Hagen, HB Studio offers an artistic home and creative refuge for performers at all stages of their careers.
Through its classes, workshops, and performance labs, HB fosters a collaborative environment rooted in practice, process, and professional growth — where artists can explore their craft, refine their voice, and bring truth to their storytelling on stage and screen.
Learn more at hbstudio.org
Contact
Conch Shell Productions
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
