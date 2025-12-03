A-Team Group Names Winners of Its Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2025
The winners of A-Team Group’s fourth annual Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2025 have been announced.
London, United Kingdom, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The winners of A-Team Group’s fourth annual Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2025 have been announced. The awards, which acknowledge leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across Europe, were presented by Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group.
The winners were named at a virtual event held on 3 December.
Over more than 40 categories of data management solutions and services, including Best AI-Based Solution for Data Discovery, Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform and Most Innovative European Data Management Provider, the awards recognise established solution vendors and innovative newcomers.
The editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Lynn Watts, Head of Data Governance, Royal London Asset Management.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2025, to our Data Management Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for European Data Management Industry Professional of the Year - Lynn Watts, Head of Data Management and Governance, Royal London Asset Management
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - Arcesium
Best Data Solution for Digital Assets - Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) & Digital Token Identifier Foundation (DTIF)
Best Data Science Solution - Bloomberg BQuant
Best European Consultancy in Data Management - Capco
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider- Exchange Data International
Best Data Platform for Risk & Portfolio Analytics - FactSet
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - FINBOURNE Technology
Most Innovative European Data Management Provider - FINBOURNE Technology
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - Indus Valley Partners
Best Data Integration Tool - Informatica
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Analytics Data Provider - Moody's
Best Enterprise Data Integration Platform - Rimes
Best AI-Based Data Management Capability - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Data Discovery & Catalog Solution - S&P Global Marketplace
Best Investment Operations & Data Platform - SimCorp
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - SIX
Best Data Management Platform for ESG - WeeFin
Best Data Quality Tool - Enlighten, an Innovative Systems solution
Best Data Governance Solution - BME Inntech
Best Data Visualisation Provider - BMLL
Best Data Management Solution for Unstructured Data - Cardo AI
Best Data Lake Solution - Databricks
Best Data Ops Solution Provider - DiffusionData
Best Entity Data Solution - Diligencia
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Fenergo
Best Index Data Provider - FTSE Russell
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - GoldenSource
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - Gresham
Best Index Data Aggregator - Index One
Best ESG Data Analytics & Reporting Solution - ISS STOXX
Best Analytics Platform - Jacobi
Best KYC Data Solution - LSEG Risk Intelligence
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Regnology
Best Solution for DORA Compliance - ServiceNow
Best Data Warehouse Solution - Snowflake
Best Data Lineage Solution Solidatus
Best Performance Measurement System - Statpro
Best ESG Data Provider - Sustainalytics
Learn more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, TradingTech and ESG here https://bit.ly/ATGAwards
