Direct Energy Weapons Agency (DEWA) Announces Nationwide Public-Safety Initiative to Establish State DEWA Public Safety & Civilian Support Offices
The Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc. (DEWA) launched a nationwide public-safety initiative encouraging all U.S. states and federal public-safety agencies to establish designated State DEWA Public Safety & Civilian Support Offices — the first civilian-centered reporting system for individuals experiencing unexplained neurological, sensory, directed-energy–related similar to Havana Syndrome (AHI) symptoms.
Boston, MA, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Currently, civilians who experience sudden neurological or sensory disruptions often seek help through 911, police stations, EMS, or hospital emergency departments. These systems are not designed to classify or route this type of incident, and as a result:
Emergency units become overburdened
Residents are misrouted into unrelated services
Medical Symptoms go undocumented, undiagnosed, untreated
No statewide or national trend data exists
Victims who are experiencing severe cognitive disruption, neurological distress, and unexplained internal physical effects do not have a safe and appropriate place to report their symptoms and receive treatment by Havana Syndrome (AHI) specialists.
DEWA’s statewide model provides a safe, confidential, non-emergency pathway that reduces pressure on emergency-response systems while strengthening public-safety coordination.
DEWA’S Statewide Public-Safety Office Model
Each State DEWA Office will provide:
A confidential civilian reporting portal
Structured intake and documentation
Support and routing guidance for hospitals, EMS, and law enforcement
Human Radio frequency Assessment
Referrals to medical providers (Neurologists)
Referral for Havana Syndrome Diagnostic Testing
Monthly and quarterly public-safety trend summaries
Reduced strain on 911 and emergency rooms
New high-skill job creation
Improved visibility into local or statewide symptom patterns
Economic development benefit / Economic impact — because DEWA creates jobs, strengthens public-safety infrastructure, and improves community readiness.
Public revenue / Public-sector revenue generation — because the DEWA proposal results in cost savings for the state (reduced emergency expenses) and potential new funding streams (via grants, public-safety resources), effectively boosting state/federal financial health.
This model offers states a low-cost, high-impact preparedness tool that improves coordination across public-safety, public-health, and emergency-management agencies.
The Federal Role (Informational Overview)
Federal agencies may use aggregated, non-identifiable trend data to strengthen national situational awareness.
Each agency contributes within its established mission areas:
DHS
Supports emergency-readiness and emerging-threat review
Integrates trend findings with state and territorial emergency systems
DOJ
Supports victim-services alignment and community-safety coordination
HHS
Examines potential public-health implications
Reviews neurological or sensory trend patterns
Supports research and surveillance pathways when appropriate
This coordination may help federal agencies better understand:
Whether incidents are increasing
Whether clusters appear in certain regions
Whether emergency systems are experiencing new types of demand
Recommendation: Federal–State Pilot Program
DEWA recommends a pilot program exploring a joint federal–state framework:
50 states and territories
24-month review period
Pilot outputs may include:
State and national trend reports
Interagency dashboards
Training modules
Emergency-response impact analysis
Suggested guidelines for long-term preparedness
This pilot would help determine what level of coordination is most beneficial for public-safety systems nationwide.
Federal-Level Benefits (Informational)
Stronger national situational awareness
Improved understanding of emerging neurological/sensory trends
Reduced strain on local 911, EMS, and hospital systems
Additional insight for emergency-preparedness planning
Enhanced protection for vulnerable populations
Foundation for a sustainable long-term framework
These benefits support public-safety infrastructure without changing any existing federal responsibilities.
State Call-To-Action (Non-Political)
DEWA is inviting all 50 states and 5 U.S. territories to schedule a Zoom or in-person briefing to review:
The state office model
Emergency-response benefits
Public-health and safety coordination
Data transparency and privacy protections
Implementation timeline (30–45 days)
States may request a briefing through DEWA’s official website or email.
Contact
Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc.Contact
Mechael Wright-Hodges
781-561-8753
dewagency.org
Twitter.com/dewagencyww
Facebook.com/Directenergyweapons/
Instagram.com/directenergyweapons
