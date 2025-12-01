Direct Energy Weapons Agency (DEWA) Announces Nationwide Public-Safety Initiative to Establish State DEWA Public Safety & Civilian Support Offices

The Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc. (DEWA) launched a nationwide public-safety initiative encouraging all U.S. states and federal public-safety agencies to establish designated State DEWA Public Safety & Civilian Support Offices — the first civilian-centered reporting system for individuals experiencing unexplained neurological, sensory, directed-energy–related similar to Havana Syndrome (AHI) symptoms.