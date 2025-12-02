Shadi Forrest Introduces Studio Forrest: A New Creative Force in Alpine Ski Filming and Mountain Videography
London, United Kingdom, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- If you’ve spent time on the slopes in Verbier, you already know this place is built for unforgettable moments: clean snow, wide open pistes, secret powder stashes, and one of the most energetic ski communities in the Alps. But capturing those moments properly isn’t always easy. GoPros shake. Phones freeze. Friends miss the shot. And most people go home wishing they had footage that actually did the trip justice.
That’s exactly where Shadi Forrest, founder of Studio Forrest (studioforrest.xyz), steps in — offering a new, modern take on ski videography in Verbier.
Whether you’re a beginner, a family, a freestyle rider, or a seasoned skier, Studio Forrest is quickly becoming one of the go-to names for professional ski filming, action sports content, and mountain videography across the region.
Why Verbier Needed Someone Like Shadi Forrest
Verbier is filled with incredible terrain and even better snow. But until recently, the options for getting your ski day filmed were limited: either DIY action cams or expensive production teams not suited for everyday skiers.
Shadi Forrest saw the gap.
He created Studio Forrest to give people a reliable, creative, affordable way to get cinematic-quality ski videos without the hassle. His focus is on:
clear, stable, well-framed action shots
story-driven edits that feel real and personal
clips that work perfectly for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube
full-length ski films and highlight reels
drone ski filming (when conditions and resort permissions allow)
fun, relaxed filming sessions — not staged performances
Instead of luxury marketing or staged high-end productions, Studio Forrest prioritizes authentic mountain storytelling. The videos feel natural, honest, and exciting — the kind of clips you’ll want to show everyone when you get home.
What Studio Forrest Offers: Ski Filming Packages for Every Type of Rider
One of the reasons Studio Forrest is gaining traction so quickly is its accessibility. The services are designed for real skiers, not just professionals or influencers.
Here’s what clients can book:
1. On-Slope Ski Filming
Perfect for solo riders, families, or friends who want a clean, cinematic record of their ski day. Sessions can cover groomers, off-piste, freestyle lines, or coaching laps.
2. Drone Ski Filming
When weather and rules allow, Studio Forrest uses aerial shots to add dramatic, sweeping views to your edits — a huge visual upgrade.
3. Family Ski Videos
More families are choosing to document their ski holidays. Studio Forrest creates warm, memorable films that capture smiles, progress, and those once-in-a-lifetime moments.
4. Social Media Edits
Fast, punchy edits designed for Reels, Shorts, TikTok, and social feeds. These are extremely popular with instructors, guides, and younger riders.
5. Event Filming
From ski races and training camps to birthdays and corporate days, Studio Forrest offers clean, professional coverage with fast turnaround.
6. Quick Delivery (24–72 hours)
Most edits are delivered quickly so clients can share their Verbier experience while they’re still in resort.
A New Creative Energy in Verbier’s Ski Scene
Shadi Forrest brings a different vibe compared to traditional mountain filmmakers. His work stands out for being:
natural rather than overly polished
action-focused rather than staged
fun and energetic instead of corporate
flexible for all skill levels
community-minded, working directly with instructors, guides, chalet hosts, and local businesses
Studio Forrest integrates closely with Verbier’s ecosystem — ski schools, instructors, après-ski hubs, chalet teams, and events — helping visitors discover a trustworthy ski filming service through their existing network.
Why People Are Searching for “Ski Videographer Verbier” More Than Ever
There’s a clear trend happening: as ski holidays become more meaningful and memorable, people want better footage to remember them by.
Search terms like:
ski videographer Verbier
Verbier ski filming
ski videos Verbier
ski drone filming
family ski filmer in Verbier
mountain videographer Switzerland
…are becoming more common every season.
Studio Forrest is designed to meet exactly that demand.
The Studio Forrest Approach: Safety, Clarity, and Professionalism
Clients also appreciate the studio’s clear, transparent approach to filming in the mountains:
Proper consent and release forms for adults and minors
Clear terms and conditions for weather changes, cancellations, and drone use
Respect for resort rules, ski ability levels, and safe filming practices
Secure privacy and data handling for all footage
It’s a professional workflow built to ensure families, beginners, and experienced skiers all feel comfortable.
What’s Next for Studio Forrest?
Shadi Forrest plans to keep expanding the project throughout the season — with more filming styles, athlete collaborations, tutorial content, and eventually larger creative projects around the Alps.
But at its core, Studio Forrest will always stay focused on one mission:
Capturing real moments in the mountains — and turning them into films people will treasure forever.
How to Book a Ski Filming Session with Studio Forrest
Bookings can be made directly through the website: studioforrest.xyz
Or by contacting the team on Instagram or email.
Slots during holiday weeks fill very fast, so early booking is recommended.
