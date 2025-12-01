Passmores Expands Range with Single Timber Garage Kits
Passmores has expanded its product range with the launch of single timber garage kits, offering a practical and cost-effective self-build solution for homeowners across the UK. Crafted from ethically sourced timber, these kits provide secure storage for single vehicles or garden equipment while maintaining the company’s century-long tradition of quality and sustainability.
Rochester, United Kingdom, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Passmores, a leading name in British timber craftsmanship, has announced the launch of its new single timber garage kits, now available to homeowners across the UK. Designed for those seeking a practical and cost-effective storage solution, these kits offer the perfect balance of simplicity, durability, and traditional design.
With a heritage dating back to 1909, Passmores has built a reputation for high-quality timber buildings that combine timeless style with long-lasting strength. The introduction of single timber garage kits brings the same premium standards to customers who prefer a self-build option while ensuring an affordable and environmentally responsible choice.
The single timber garage kits are particularly suited to homeowners who need secure storage for one vehicle — from family cars to classic vehicles — or extra space for tools, garden machinery, or general household storage. Easy to assemble with clear instructions, the kits are crafted from ethically sourced timber from Northern Sweden and produced in Passmores’ Rochester workshops.
This latest addition to Passmores’ range reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and customer choice. For every tree harvested, two new trees are planted, ensuring that every garage purchase helps contribute positively to the environment.
Speaking on the launch, Stuart Slaughter, Managing Director of Passmores, said:
“Our new single timber garage kits provide a straightforward, affordable, and eco-friendly solution for homeowners across the UK. They’re designed for people who want the satisfaction of building their own garage without compromising on strength or style. At Passmores, we remain committed to offering sustainable, high-quality timber buildings that meet the practical needs of our customers while standing the test of time.”
About Passmores
Based in Rochester, Kent, Passmores has been manufacturing high-quality timber buildings for over a century. The company supplies the British market with garages, carriage houses, sports pavilions, and garden structures, all crafted using ethically sourced timber from Northern Sweden. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Passmores pledges to plant two trees for every one harvested, helping to combat deforestation and preserve the natural environment.
Founded in 1909, Passmores continues to combine traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to provide customers across the UK with timber buildings that stand the test of time.
About Passmores
Stuart Slaughter
01634290033
www.passmores.co.uk
High Street, Canal Road,
Strood, Rochester,
Kent, ME2 4DR
