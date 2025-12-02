Analog Game Studios Announces U.S. Retail Release of Schooled, a Two-Player Strategy Game Inspired by Nature’s Most Elegant Survival Tactic

Analog Game Studios announces the U.S. retail release of Schooled, a two-player strategy board game inspired by the survival tactic of fish that band together for protection. Designed by Cecil Oakton, Schooled challenges players to build and defend their own school of fish through clever positioning and tactical play. A full rules explainer video can be found on YouTube