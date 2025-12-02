Analog Game Studios Announces U.S. Retail Release of Schooled, a Two-Player Strategy Game Inspired by Nature’s Most Elegant Survival Tactic
Analog Game Studios announces the U.S. retail release of Schooled, a two-player strategy board game inspired by the survival tactic of fish that band together for protection. Designed by Cecil Oakton, Schooled challenges players to build and defend their own school of fish through clever positioning and tactical play. A full rules explainer video can be found on YouTube
Toronto, Canada, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Analog Game Studios is pleased to announce the official U.S. retail launch of Schooled, the new two-player strategy board game designed by Toronto game designer Cecil Oakton. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign and strong early reception from Canadian retailers, Schooled is now available for distribution across the United States.
Inspired by the real-world behaviours of fish forming defensive schools to strengthen their survival, Schooled brings this natural phenomenon to the table with a fast, highly interactive head-to-head format. Players compete to build and protect their own school of brightly coloured fish while tactically challenging the other player’s formation. With a clever, streamlined ruleset and dynamic board interactions, Schooled offers strategic depth in a playtime of just 15–20 minutes.
“We’re excited to bring Schooled to board game fans across the United States,” said Richard MacRae, President and Publisher at Analog Game Studios. “The game combines a theme that feels instantly intuitive with a tense and satisfying strategic challenge, making it a great fit for both seasoned gamers and newcomers.”
Designer Cecil Oakton added: “Seeing Schooled reach retail in the U.S. is a milestone I’ve dreamed about. The game’s central idea—using patterns, positioning, and group formation to outmaneuver your opponent—captures something I’ve always loved about studying nature. I’m thrilled to share it with a wider audience.”
Featuring bold aquatic artwork by Cesar Ayala, Schooled includes a double-sided game board, allowing players to enjoy two distinct gameplay experiences that shift strategic priorities with each side.
With its compact box footprint and accessible gameplay, Schooled is positioned as an ideal counter-sale or feature item for hobby, gift, museum, zoo, and aquarium retail environments.
Analog Game Studios encourages U.S. board gamers to request Schooled at their local game store and to explore the clever mechanics that make it a distinctive head-to-head challenge.
Schooled is now shipping to U.S. retailers and is available through participating distributors.
About Analog Game Studios
Analog Game Studios is a Canadian tabletop publisher focused on innovative, accessible board and card games from emerging designers worldwide. With a catalogue of ten published titles—including Gnomes at Midnight, Centrix, On Pointe, and The King of Indecision—the studio is dedicated to bringing fresh, creative ideas to the global board game community.
Richard MacRae
416-821-8289
analoggamestudios.com
