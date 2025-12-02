The Sustainabilitist Releases The Personal Sustainability Handbook, the First Comprehensive Handbook on the New Field of Personal Sustainability
The Personal Sustainability Handbook establishes personal sustainability as a field of sustainability, and provides a framework of actionable practices for one to sustainabilize their life from the inside out.
Montreal, Canada, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Sustainabilitist, an online think tank for entities seeking to sustainabilize all areas of human endeavors, announced the release of its first full-length handbook, "The Personal Sustainability Handbook."
This handbook defines personal sustainability as a legitimate field of sustainability, and offers the readers a clear, actionable path to reorganize their lives around lasting individual well-being.
The Personal Sustainability Handbook frames sustainability as a comprehensive way of life rather than a set of social, environmental or economic goals. The book invites the readers to reassess the five main pillars of their own existence—physical health, diet, mental well-being, personal finance and relationships—and provides a structured framework of practices to strengthen each of these pillars. This amounts to a total of 61 practices for the entire handbook, where each practice provides an actionable framework the readers can use in their lives.
The handbook turns the abstract language of sustainability into daily routines that improve health, resilience and long-term flourishing. It aims to help people build lives that are sustainable first for themselves—so that they can go on to do the same for their communities and beyond.
The handbook is grounded in the philosophy championed by The Sustainabilitist, a philosophy that treats sustainability as an omnidirectional practice beyond conventional categories—economy, society and environment—and prioritizes long-term well-being at both individual and collective levels. By synthesizing research from public health, behavioral science, finance and relational studies, the handbook offers an interdisciplinary tool that the readers can readily make use of.
Practical features of The Personal Sustainability Handbook include step-by-step daily routines, decision-making frameworks for financial and dietary choices, mental hygiene exercises, health optimization methods and relational practices based on developing one's own character.
Availability
The Personal Sustainability Handbook is available in multiple formats: hardcover, paperback, PDF, audiobook and eBook. It can be procured via The Sustainabilitist's online store at https://sustainabilitist.com/shop and at many retailers around the world.
About The Sustainabilitist
The Sustainabilitist (https://sustainabilitist.com) is an online think tank dedicated to sustainabilizing all human endeavors. Through research and publications, it seeks to promote sustainability as a holistic way of life rather than many out-of-touch principles. It also produces tools and frameworks to help individuals and institutions integrate long-term well-being into everyday choices.
