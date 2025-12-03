Loveforce International Releases Two of Three Unusual Christmas Singles for December
Santa Clarita, CA, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 5, 2025, Loveforce International will release two of three Digital Music Single Christmas releases for December. One of the releases is an instrumental. The other release has vocals.
The new Holiday Season Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Holidays Without You.” It is an Adult Contemporary, Jazz song about being alone on a holiday It uses a slow dancing rhythm accentuated by an electric guitar to accompany a blue eyed soulful voice telling a story about coping with loneliness while in a crowd of people. It is being released in time for Christmas but it is applicable for any holiday when someone you know and love is absent.
The Loveforce Collective’s “Holiday Season Joy” is an instrumental musical piece in combined musical genres. It sounds like a classical movement play with Rock Instrumentation. It is peaceful yet dramatic. It is meant to put one’s mind at ease while maintaining a formal atmosphere.
“These two of our three unusual December Holiday oriented releases both go against type for Christmas season offerings,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. Anna Hamilton’s song explores how it feels to have someone you love absent during a holiday and The Loveforce Collective’s instrumental blends formal classical music with Rock instrumentation, a very unusual pairing,” he continued.
The two new unusual holiday oriented Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
