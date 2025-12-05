Author Dr. Valerie E.D. Sims’s New Book, “Aged-Out Foster Youths’ Exposure to Spiritual Foster Homes and Transition into Adulthood,” Presents a Fascinating Academic Study
Recent release “Aged-Out Foster Youths’ Exposure to Spiritual Foster Homes and Transition into Adulthood” from Page Publishing author Dr. Valerie E.D. Sims shares what is known about foster care and spirituality regarding behaviors and life outcomes.
Tracy, CA, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Valerie E.D. Sims, who was born in Stockton, California, where she currently resides, has completed her new book, “Aged-Out Foster Youths’ Exposure to Spiritual Foster Homes and Transition into Adulthood”: an informative work that presents a study that addressed the research problem of whether exposure to spirituality in foster homes was related to daily functioning outcomes (socioeconomic status, family connections, life satisfaction, and low retention rate of familial traumatization) in former foster youth as they transitioned to adulthood.
Dr Valerie E.D. Sims was a devoted and loving wife to the late Elder Billy Sims, who passed away on September 1st, 2024. She is a mother and grandmother, as well as a college graduate with the following degrees: Associates of Arts in Fashion Design, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Master in Clinical Counseling/Pastoral Counseling, Master of Divinity with a major in Religious Counseling, Master of Philosophy in Psychology, Doctorate of Divinity with a major in Theology and a Doctorate in Educational Psychology.
In 2020 she was selected by Trademark Women of Distinction Honors for demonstrating dedication, leadership, and professional excellence. In 2024, she was reassigned by the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) as the Jurisdictional Supervisor of Women for Kenya Third Impact Jurisdiction.
Dr. Sims founded VBR Foundation Inc. in 1986 and started Excellent Care Facility, an agency for the developmentally disabled. Later in 2002, she started the VBR Foster Family Agency for families and children. The corporate office is in Tracy, California, with a satellite office in Elk Grove, California. In 2020, she developed an outpatient substance abuse program under the Department of Health Care Services. She has been selected as an honored member of the heritage registry of Who’s Who in America, 2008–2009 edition. Dr. Sims is also gifted in sign language and has been the director of the Deaf Ministry for the Churches of God in Christ, Inc., for over thirty-five years. Additionally, Dr. Sims is a nationally licensed evangelist who has traveled throughout the country ministering to God’s people.
Dr. Sims writes, “There are 438,000 children and youth in foster care in the United States; almost 46,000 are aged sixteen or older, and over 20,000 “age out” of many child welfare services between ages eighteen and twenty every year. This qualitative phenomenological study aimed to explore the lived experience of foster youth growing up in a spiritual foster home (incorporating religious belief, practice, higher power, Bible study, or youth groups) and aging out of the system through the lens of faith-based theory. This study had a sample size of eight participants, ages eighteen to twenty-five, who transitioned out of the foster care system as adults. All data collected were analyzed using Neubauer et al.’s steps and coded to identify categories and themes. Results indicated that foster parents gave participants the opportunity to experience a spiritual place in life. Participants had a positive approach to life, and after aging out, they focused on good work ethics and determination for higher educational goals. Further, participants were able to experience their own spiritual practices, and they began to experience positive outcomes. Each participant learned to establish their personal attributes through prayer, their belief in God, inner strength, and mentorship support. These findings will bring awareness to what youth experience during the aging process, fostering positive social change affecting the processes of transitioning into adulthood.”
