Author Dr. Valerie E.D. Sims’s New Book, “Aged-Out Foster Youths’ Exposure to Spiritual Foster Homes and Transition into Adulthood,” Presents a Fascinating Academic Study

Recent release “Aged-Out Foster Youths’ Exposure to Spiritual Foster Homes and Transition into Adulthood” from Page Publishing author Dr. Valerie E.D. Sims shares what is known about foster care and spirituality regarding behaviors and life outcomes.