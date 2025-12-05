Author Christianne Buonpane’s New Book, "Tastes of Cherry Tree Forest," is an Engaging Children’s Story That Celebrates the Value of Friendship
Recent release “Tastes of Cherry Tree Forest” from Page Publishing author Christianne Buonpane is a creative children’s story that takes readers deep into the woods, where Sammy, Randy, and Harry all become friends.
Christiansburg, VA, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christianne Buonpane has completed her new book, “Tastes of Cherry Tree Forest”: a wholesome children’s story that follows Sammy, Randy, and Harry as they learn how to have fun while storms pass through the woods and uncover an area of smells that they need to investigate after the storm passes. They learn how to cook together, eat together, and exercise together to stay in shape. They all go to the farmers’ market to purchase some plants. They learn how to garden and use what they grow in recipes.
Growing up after her family relocated from Sussex, New Jersey, to Naples, Florida, Mrs. Buonpane attended Barron Collier High School, where she was involved in school Varsity cheerleading and was part of an all-star cheer team. She also provided support for her father’s interior design business. Additionally, she also worked at several day care centers while in Naples. Her passion is working with children.
She now lives in Christiansburg, Virginia, with her husband and three children: two daughters and a son. They run Danny’s Electrical Service together. In addition to working, Mrs. Buonpane is an avid crocheter and an Elvis Presley fan. She inherited her artistic side from her parents, and is also fond of writing. Starting with her mother back in the 1980s, she has always been inspired to write a book and feels a responsibility to finish it now that she has come across the story again.
Author Christianne Buonpane shares, “Carolyn (my mom) and I started this vision in 1987. I was only seven years old, and we wrote most of the book together, bouncing ideas and writing every chance we got going to and from dance class to my sister’s cheerleading practices. I would write our ideas down on paper as soon as we got a chance to. There were no phones back then. So remembering what we talked about sometimes was challenging; however, we were never able to finish it. Life got too busy. In 2022 we found out my mom had breast cancer, and while cleaning out a drawer, I found our book. I was able to finish it thirty-six years later and am proud to finally finish the book my mom and I started. I hope you enjoy with your little ones to read, bake, and cook together!”
Published by Page Publishing, Christianne Buonpane’s adjective tale follows the three friends as they learn that life is always better with good friends who cook together and live a full, healthy lifestyle.
Readers who wish to experience this motivating work can purchase “Tastes of Cherry Tree Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Growing up after her family relocated from Sussex, New Jersey, to Naples, Florida, Mrs. Buonpane attended Barron Collier High School, where she was involved in school Varsity cheerleading and was part of an all-star cheer team. She also provided support for her father’s interior design business. Additionally, she also worked at several day care centers while in Naples. Her passion is working with children.
She now lives in Christiansburg, Virginia, with her husband and three children: two daughters and a son. They run Danny’s Electrical Service together. In addition to working, Mrs. Buonpane is an avid crocheter and an Elvis Presley fan. She inherited her artistic side from her parents, and is also fond of writing. Starting with her mother back in the 1980s, she has always been inspired to write a book and feels a responsibility to finish it now that she has come across the story again.
Author Christianne Buonpane shares, “Carolyn (my mom) and I started this vision in 1987. I was only seven years old, and we wrote most of the book together, bouncing ideas and writing every chance we got going to and from dance class to my sister’s cheerleading practices. I would write our ideas down on paper as soon as we got a chance to. There were no phones back then. So remembering what we talked about sometimes was challenging; however, we were never able to finish it. Life got too busy. In 2022 we found out my mom had breast cancer, and while cleaning out a drawer, I found our book. I was able to finish it thirty-six years later and am proud to finally finish the book my mom and I started. I hope you enjoy with your little ones to read, bake, and cook together!”
Published by Page Publishing, Christianne Buonpane’s adjective tale follows the three friends as they learn that life is always better with good friends who cook together and live a full, healthy lifestyle.
Readers who wish to experience this motivating work can purchase “Tastes of Cherry Tree Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories