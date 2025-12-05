Author Michael Alan Prestwood’s New Book, "30 Philosophers: A New Look at Timeless Ideas," Explores the Pivotal Ideas of Thirty Thinkers Who Shaped Human History
Recent release “30 Philosophers: A New Look at Timeless Ideas” from Page Publishing author Michael Alan Prestwood is a thought-provoking exploration of eighty foundational ideas from thirty of the greatest philosophers to ever live. With each chapter, Prestwood blends modern understanding with timeless insight to help readers expand their worldview and sharpen their thinking.
Antelope, CA, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Alan Prestwood, natural philosopher and founder of TouchstoneTruth.com, has completed his new book, "30 Philosophers: A New Look at Timeless Ideas: a compelling journey through the collective wisdom of humanity." Blending a science-first approach to philosophy with clear, practical critical-thinking tools and historical context, Prestwood offers readers a way to not just learn ideas, but to learn how to think better—more clearly, more rationally, and with greater confidence.
“This book steps into the shoes of giants,” shares Prestwood. “Rich in stories, it retells the epic saga of human thought. Meet history’s intellectual titans and their ideas, reborn for a new era. Our journey from ancient wisdom to modern insights invites you to expand, challenge, and enrich your modern worldview.
“Every book has a viewpoint, and it helps to know what it is up front. This book embraces an objective reality while acknowledging the many conflicting belief systems people hold.
“With each chapter, we add a few new concepts to our grand rational framework of common knowledge. Alongside revisiting key thoughts, we bring in modern bonus topics to enhance relevance and deepen understanding.
“I know absolute truth exists but is elusive. Life is also deceptive. One person tells me the position of the stars at my birth shapes my life; another tells me it doesn’t. Someone says God exists; another says he, she, or it does not. A friend insists Bigfoot roams the forests, but I need evidence before I believe. To seek truth, I must stay open to new ideas—but I must also be discerning about what I allow in. If these words don’t resonate with you yet, my hope is that after reading this book, they will.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Alan Prestwood’s enthralling series speaks to readers eager to expand their thinking and deepen their perception of the world. Through eighty touchstone ideas, Prestwood offers a guided journey through humanity’s best accumulated knowledge, helping readers build a clearer, stronger, and more thoughtful worldview.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “30 Philosophers: A New Look at Timeless Ideas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This book steps into the shoes of giants,” shares Prestwood. “Rich in stories, it retells the epic saga of human thought. Meet history’s intellectual titans and their ideas, reborn for a new era. Our journey from ancient wisdom to modern insights invites you to expand, challenge, and enrich your modern worldview.
“Every book has a viewpoint, and it helps to know what it is up front. This book embraces an objective reality while acknowledging the many conflicting belief systems people hold.
“With each chapter, we add a few new concepts to our grand rational framework of common knowledge. Alongside revisiting key thoughts, we bring in modern bonus topics to enhance relevance and deepen understanding.
“I know absolute truth exists but is elusive. Life is also deceptive. One person tells me the position of the stars at my birth shapes my life; another tells me it doesn’t. Someone says God exists; another says he, she, or it does not. A friend insists Bigfoot roams the forests, but I need evidence before I believe. To seek truth, I must stay open to new ideas—but I must also be discerning about what I allow in. If these words don’t resonate with you yet, my hope is that after reading this book, they will.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Alan Prestwood’s enthralling series speaks to readers eager to expand their thinking and deepen their perception of the world. Through eighty touchstone ideas, Prestwood offers a guided journey through humanity’s best accumulated knowledge, helping readers build a clearer, stronger, and more thoughtful worldview.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “30 Philosophers: A New Look at Timeless Ideas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories