Author Michael Alan Prestwood’s New Book, "30 Philosophers: A New Look at Timeless Ideas," Explores the Pivotal Ideas of Thirty Thinkers Who Shaped Human History

Recent release “30 Philosophers: A New Look at Timeless Ideas” from Page Publishing author Michael Alan Prestwood is a thought-provoking exploration of eighty foundational ideas from thirty of the greatest philosophers to ever live. With each chapter, Prestwood blends modern understanding with timeless insight to help readers expand their worldview and sharpen their thinking.