Author Matthias Barber’s New Book, "The Vocator: Moon of Frost," Transports Readers Into a World of Magic, Where Two Kingdoms Are Constantly at War
Recent release “The Vocator: Moon of Frost” from Page Publishing author Matthias Barber is a spellbinding tale that introduces Niko, a kid in a small town who develops magic and is sold to one of the warring kingdoms.
Manhattan, KS, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthias Barber, who currently lives in Manhattan, Kansas, has completed his new book, “The Vocator: Moon of Frost”: a fascinating tale that follows Niko, who, while on a mission to destroy the other kingdom, makes a choice that will change the tide of the war completely. Niko didn’t ask to be a part of this war, but he will do his best to protect the few things that he cares for.
Author Matthias Barber is a student at Kansas State University. He studies biochemistry and German. In his free time, he loves to write, work out, and play basketball.
Barber writes, “The moon looked breathtakingly beautiful tonight, casting a silvery glow that illuminated the landscape. Each rugged mountain and crater on her surface was delicately mirrored in the still, glassy water below, weaving a mesmerizing tapestry of shimmering light and deep shadow. The pale luminescence of her surface created a striking contrast against the dark, murky depths of the water, which resembled a vast, inky canvas stretching into infinity.”
He continues, “Up there in the expansive embrace of the night sky, she would never feel lonely; the stars swarmed around her like devoted courtiers, twinkling and shimmering as if in admiration of their queen. Each pinprick of light told a story, adding to the rich tapestry of the universe.”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthias Barber’s adjective tale invites readers to follow Niko on his journey of freedom, love, and war as he tries to make a normal life for himself in this foreign kingdom under the constant threat of violence.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase “The Vocator: Moon of Frost” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Matthias Barber is a student at Kansas State University. He studies biochemistry and German. In his free time, he loves to write, work out, and play basketball.
Barber writes, “The moon looked breathtakingly beautiful tonight, casting a silvery glow that illuminated the landscape. Each rugged mountain and crater on her surface was delicately mirrored in the still, glassy water below, weaving a mesmerizing tapestry of shimmering light and deep shadow. The pale luminescence of her surface created a striking contrast against the dark, murky depths of the water, which resembled a vast, inky canvas stretching into infinity.”
He continues, “Up there in the expansive embrace of the night sky, she would never feel lonely; the stars swarmed around her like devoted courtiers, twinkling and shimmering as if in admiration of their queen. Each pinprick of light told a story, adding to the rich tapestry of the universe.”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthias Barber’s adjective tale invites readers to follow Niko on his journey of freedom, love, and war as he tries to make a normal life for himself in this foreign kingdom under the constant threat of violence.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase “The Vocator: Moon of Frost” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories