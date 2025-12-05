Author Gwen Humphreys Kangas’s New Book, "Grace in the Gray: Finding God's Presence in the Midst of Uncertainty," is a Faith-Based Memoir of the Author’s Path to Healing
Recent release “Grace in the Gray: Finding God's Presence in the Midst of Uncertainty” from Covenant Books author Gwen Humphreys Kangas is a powerful account that follows the author’s personal journey of loss and disconnection and how, through the darkness, she found God’s grace waiting to guide her back to the light.
Frankford, DE, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gwen Humphreys Kangas, who finds joy in pursuing a life rooted in God’s presence, seeking balance through spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being, has completed her new book, “Grace in the Gray: Finding God's Presence in the Midst of Uncertainty”: a stirring memoir that explores how the author found inner strength through her faith after facing unimaginable loss and heartache.
In “Grace in the Gray,” author Gwen Humphreys Kangas shares her deeply personal journey through unexpected loss, emotional disconnection, and life-altering transition and how, in the midst of darkness, she discovered the unshakable presence of God’s grace. With vulnerability, honesty, and unwavering hope, she invites readers to step into the gray spaces of life—the in-between places where nothing feels certain—and see them as sacred ground, where healing begins.
“This book was written especially for women who are walking through grief, transition, or deep uncertainty,” writes Kangas. “Whether you’ve lost someone, let go of a dream, or are simply trying to find your footing in a life that feels unpredictable, this book is for you. My purpose in sharing my story is not to offer easy answers or polished advice but to point you to the grace of God that meets us exactly where we are. It’s grace that doesn’t wait for us to be strong or put together. It finds us in our weakness, in our questions, in our fear, and it holds us there.
“In the pages that follow, I will share moments of pain, awakening, and transformation, how God slowly rebuilt what I thought was beyond repair. How He taught me to stay present in the now, to trust in the dark, to listen for His voice, and to receive His love, not as something I had to earn but as something that was always mine. With every uncertain step, I discovered that God’s grace was not a destination; it was my companion walking with me through every gray moment.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gwen Humphreys Kangas’s new book will resonate with readers whether they are navigating grief, starting over, or simply feeling stuck, reminding them that even in their most uncertain moments, they are not alone and God’s grace is already there to guide them.
