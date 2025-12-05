Author Gwen Humphreys Kangas’s New Book, "Grace in the Gray: Finding God's Presence in the Midst of Uncertainty," is a Faith-Based Memoir of the Author’s Path to Healing

Recent release “Grace in the Gray: Finding God's Presence in the Midst of Uncertainty” from Covenant Books author Gwen Humphreys Kangas is a powerful account that follows the author’s personal journey of loss and disconnection and how, through the darkness, she found God’s grace waiting to guide her back to the light.