Author Susan Turben’s New Book, "Inspirational Insights from the Lord," is a Stirring Collection of Faith-Based Poems Designed to Uplift and Empower Readers

Recent release "Inspirational Insights from the Lord" from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Turben is a heartfelt and compelling series of poems and ruminations that aim to help those facing life’s struggles to embrace the Lord and their faith to guide them through the darkness. Drawing from her own journey of faith, Turben offers hope and healing to readers from all walks of life.