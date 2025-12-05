Author Susan Turben’s New Book, "Inspirational Insights from the Lord," is a Stirring Collection of Faith-Based Poems Designed to Uplift and Empower Readers
Recent release "Inspirational Insights from the Lord" from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Turben is a heartfelt and compelling series of poems and ruminations that aim to help those facing life’s struggles to embrace the Lord and their faith to guide them through the darkness. Drawing from her own journey of faith, Turben offers hope and healing to readers from all walks of life.
Lancaster, OH, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Susan Turben has completed her new book, "Inspirational Insights from the Lord": a fascinating and enlightening assortment of faith-based poems to help carry readers through the darkness and find encouragement through the Lord.
In the foreword for “Inspirational Insights from the Lord,” Pastor Mark Barbee of Fairfield Christian Church writes, “The power of poetry is demonstrated by writers such as Susan Turben. She is inspired by a sensitive spirit and compassion for people. I have seen her write poetry to minister to the healthy, sick, and dying. She also has a special touch when it comes to special holidays. She never fails to bless me with her thoughts and meter.
“She is a soul in touch with her God and her fellow man. It is with great pleasure that I commend her work to the reader. Her work is uplifting because she is uplifting. Her faith is revealed in her work.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Susan Turben’s powerful collection is sure to connect with readers of all backgrounds, encouraging them to return to the Lord and remember the strength he provides to his children to fight through the darkness and find both healing and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Inspirational Insights from the Lord" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
