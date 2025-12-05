Author Alice Berdy’s New Book, "Maccabee, the Hanukkah Dog," is a Charming Tale That Follows an Adopted Dog Who Helps to Save His New Family’s Hanukkah Celebration

Recent release “Maccabee, the Hanukkah Dog” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alice Berdy is a captivating story that centers around Maccabee, a loveable puppy who is adopted by a family during their Hanukkah celebration. As Maccabee gets used to his new surroundings, he quickly becomes a hero when a thief attempts to steal his family’s menorah.