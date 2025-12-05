Author Alice Berdy’s New Book, "Maccabee, the Hanukkah Dog," is a Charming Tale That Follows an Adopted Dog Who Helps to Save His New Family’s Hanukkah Celebration
Recent release “Maccabee, the Hanukkah Dog” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alice Berdy is a captivating story that centers around Maccabee, a loveable puppy who is adopted by a family during their Hanukkah celebration. As Maccabee gets used to his new surroundings, he quickly becomes a hero when a thief attempts to steal his family’s menorah.
Saugus, MA, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alice Berdy, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has worked as a software marketing executive and an early childhood educator, has completed her new book, “Maccabee, the Hanukkah Dog”: a riveting story that follows a dog’s journey to save a precious holiday item after a thief breaks into his new family’s home.
“A rescued puppy is adopted into a home while the family is celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. The feisty puppy is named Maccabee after Judah Maccabee, the brave leader of a revolt to restore Jewish worship,” writes Berdy.
“When a thief threatens to steal an important holiday icon, Maccabee rises to the occasion, along with his brothers, and saves the celebration.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alice Berdy’s fascinating tale is partly inspired by the real-life Maccabee, as well as the author’s desire to help pass on her love of her Jewish culture to children. With colorful artwork to help bring Berdy’s story to life, “Maccabee, The Hanukkah Dog” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Maccabee, the Hanukkah Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
