Chefs Barry and Donna Cohen’s New Book, "Zuzu P. Fizzypop's Global Kitchen Adventure," is a Charming Story of a Chef’s International Travels to Discover New Recipes

Recent release “Zuzu P. Fizzypop's Global Kitchen Adventure” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chefs Barry and Donna Cohen centers around Zuzu P. Fizzypop, a chef who embarks on a journey to learn all about new recipes and cultures from around the world. But along the way, Chef Zuzu must find a way to stop the nefarious raccoon Rivaldo, who longs to make a mess of her trip.