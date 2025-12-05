Chefs Barry and Donna Cohen’s New Book, "Zuzu P. Fizzypop's Global Kitchen Adventure," is a Charming Story of a Chef’s International Travels to Discover New Recipes
Recent release “Zuzu P. Fizzypop's Global Kitchen Adventure” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chefs Barry and Donna Cohen centers around Zuzu P. Fizzypop, a chef who embarks on a journey to learn all about new recipes and cultures from around the world. But along the way, Chef Zuzu must find a way to stop the nefarious raccoon Rivaldo, who longs to make a mess of her trip.
Murphy, NC, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chefs Barry and Donna Cohen have completed their new book, “Zuzu P. Fizzypop's Global Kitchen Adventure”: a captivating story that follows Chef Zuzu as she embarks on a tasty journey around the world, learning all sorts of new recipes, new cooking techniques, and new cultural traditions.
With more than five decades traversing the globe's most vibrant culinary landscapes, Chefs Barry and Donna Cohen have carved out an extraordinary legacy in the world of gastronomy. Their journey spans thirty countries, where they immersed themselves in local markets, family kitchens, and celebrated restaurants, absorbing the essence of each culture's culinary heritage. From helming prestigious restaurant kitchens to building their own successful establishments, the Cohens have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of culinary excellence.
“Join Zuzu P. Fizzypop, the most magical chef in town, as she sprinkles, stirs, and sparkles her way around the world!” write the authors. “With her enchanted whisk and a dash of curiosity, this pint-size culinary explorer discovers that every kitchen holds a new adventure.
“From making rainbow rolls with teddy-bear chefs in Japan to preparing chana cha-cha masala in India, Zuzu learns that the tastiest recipes come with a side of friendship. But when her journey is undermined by the mischievous Rivaldo, can Zuzu save her new friends before everything turns into one big food flop?
“Packed with delicious fun, fascinating foods, and a pinch of kitchen magic, this heartwarming tale will inspire young chefs to explore the amazing flavors and stories that make every meal special.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chefs Barry and Donna Cohen’s engaging tale is perfect for adventurous young eaters and anyone who believes cooking is just another word for love. Written with warmth and expertise, “Zuzu P. Fizzypop's Global Kitchen Adventure” draws on the Cohens's passion for food and international experience to offer an essential read for anyone dreaming of a life in the culinary arts.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Zuzu P. Fizzypop's Global Kitchen Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
