David Hillberg’s New Book, "Election Deniers: Observations of a Candidate," is an Enlightening Look at the Potential Flaws Within the American Voting System
Fountain Valley, CA, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Hillberg, a veteran of the US Army who worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a helicopter mechanic, has completed his most recent book, “Election Deniers: Observations of a Candidate”: an inside look from the perspective of a former candidate that explores vulnerabilities within the American election system.
In a review for “Election Deniers,” Robert C. Newman II PhD. writes, “David Hillberg is truly a hero, a risk taker! He has taken the time to recount, reexperience and research the ordeal candidates face while being a candidate in a state-wide election in California. I know, I was there with him. Make no mistake, this book is not an easy read. But for anyone who is considering candidacy, pay attention to the Hillberg Blue Print.
“The author skillfully weaves various life experiences into the uncanny parallel the candidate must put up with. Part of the revelation pertains to issues of self-service, greed and ignorance of the already-elected person whom he names one-by-one. This is matched by the absurdity of meetings, the demands, financial, deadlines and emotional taxation, from the Secretary of State, ”S.O.S.” to the election offices at the county level, usually referred to as the Registrars of Voters as abbreviated as the ROV. There is an ROV in each of the 58 California counties.
“... Regardless of what the voters want (and need) the Party wants a good old boy, someone who is electable, and manageable. That is not what all or who David is. He is not manageable by any handler.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Hillberg’s book offers readers a reality check for anyone considering running for office, as well as for voters, about the true uncertainty at any level of an election, clarifying the reality they may face.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “Election Deniers: Observations of a Candidate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
