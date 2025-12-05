Johnnie Lucero’s New Book "Whispers of the Wild" is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Young Boy’s Fight for Survival in a Mysterious Forest While Confronting Ancient Forces
Westminster, CO, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Johnnie Lucero, a lifelong Denver native whose love for storytelling began at a young age, has completed his most recent book, “Whispers of the Wild”: a compelling novel that centers around a young boy’s quest to fight back against dark forces and be welcomed back into his village.
“Abandoned by his terrified village, a young boy named Ethan must learn to survive in the heart of a mysterious forest,” writes Lucero. “Guided by his grandfather’s teachings, Ethan faces the dangers of the wilderness while uncovering secrets that could save his people.”
“As he navigates the treacherous terrain, Ethan uncovers a dark conspiracy lurking within the forest. He must confront ancient forces and make perilous choices, all while learning the true meaning of courage, friendship, and the power of nature. Can Ethan overcome the challenges he faces and return to his village as a hero, or will he be forever lost in the whispers of the wild?”
Published by Fulton Books, Johnnie Lucero’s book will keep readers spellbound as they follow Ethan’s journey to uncover what secrets the forest holds, as well as his attempts to redeem himself in the eyes of his village. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Whispers of the Wild” weaves an unforgettable tale that explores what it truly means to be a hero.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Whispers of the Wild” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
