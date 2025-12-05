Magdalena Phillips’s New Book, "Out of Place," is a Compelling Story That Chronicles One Woman’s Journey to Cope with Her Trauma After Moving to America from Honduras
Oklahoma City, OK, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Magdalena Phillips, a native of Honduras who moved to America at the age of fifteen and holds multiple degrees, has completed her most recent book, “Out of Place”: a powerful story that shares one woman’s struggles growing up in Honduras without her parents and facing mistreatment by her grandmother, as well as her feeling out of place as she searches for a sense of belonging in America.
Phillips shares, “Maria Elena Caldera is a woman who was born in Honduras, Central America, and grew up without the love and support of her parents, being brought up by her grandparents-her grandmother, raising thirteen children of her own. The astonishing mistreatment of her grandmother takes her on a journey of self-pity and teaches her to connect to a spiritual realm, leading her on a journey of self-control and suppresses her pain.”
“Her memory takes her back to a painful journey. Growing up wasn't easy either, as she moved to a different country where life was more difficult to handle, learning to cope with a different atmosphere, different people, and different language. But she learned to cope with it all, and in the end, feeling out of place is all she knows. But somehow, somewhere, she hopes she'll finally get to fit in that missing piece of the puzzle.”
Published by Fulton Books, Magdalena Phillips’s book is inspired by the author’s own experiences in life, and reveals how, even though she has felt out of place many times on her journey, she has never been alone. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Out of Place” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing comfort and encouragement to face their own past while forging ahead with a sense of hope for the future.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Out of Place” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
