Chris Ruiz’s Newly Released "ASHTON" is a Gripping Supernatural Thriller That Explores Faith, Fear, and the Unseen Battle Between Good and Evil
“ASHTON” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chris Ruiz is a chilling yet hope-centered story of young Ashton’s struggle against a dark and mysterious force threatening his inner self and very soul.
San Antonio, TX, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “ASHTON”: a suspenseful and spiritually charged tale that delves into the power of faith in the face of darkness. “ASHTON” is the creation of published author, Chris Ruiz, who lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife, three sons, and daughter.
Chris Ruiz shares, “Ashton lives a normal, peaceful life with Lilly, Bobby, Lenny, Mom, and Dad.
Until one day, he becomes very ill. Dad refuses to take him to the hospital for his own reasons.
Ashton then begins having strange nightmares and develops an unknown fear of his family’s flower garden. He instinctively knows something is wrong. He feels something evil is growing there.
When his health takes a turn for the worse, Ashton discovers a secret about himself that shatters his life as he knows it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris Ruiz’s new book delivers a suspenseful blend of mystery, horror, and spiritual revelation. Through an unsettling yet redemptive story, readers are invited to confront questions about faith, family, and the hidden forces that shape the spirit. Ruiz offers a haunting narrative that ultimately points to the light of good battling darkness.
Consumers can purchase “ASHTON” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ASHTON”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chris Ruiz shares, “Ashton lives a normal, peaceful life with Lilly, Bobby, Lenny, Mom, and Dad.
Until one day, he becomes very ill. Dad refuses to take him to the hospital for his own reasons.
Ashton then begins having strange nightmares and develops an unknown fear of his family’s flower garden. He instinctively knows something is wrong. He feels something evil is growing there.
When his health takes a turn for the worse, Ashton discovers a secret about himself that shatters his life as he knows it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris Ruiz’s new book delivers a suspenseful blend of mystery, horror, and spiritual revelation. Through an unsettling yet redemptive story, readers are invited to confront questions about faith, family, and the hidden forces that shape the spirit. Ruiz offers a haunting narrative that ultimately points to the light of good battling darkness.
Consumers can purchase “ASHTON” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ASHTON”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories