Whistle Express Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer
Charlotte, NC, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Whistle Express today announced that Luke Byerly has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Byerly brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across automotive, retail and franchise-driven businesses, with a proven track record of elevating customer experience, strengthening operational performance and driving sustainable growth.
“Whistle is entering an exciting period of growth, and Luke brings the vision and track-record to accelerate our progress and position the company for long-term success,” the Board shared in a statement. “His experience in scaling national brands, elevating customer experience and driving operational excellence align perfectly with Whistle’s next stage of growth.”
Most recently, Byerly served as President & CEO of Jiffy Lube International, Inc., where he led enterprise-wide transformation initiatives that improved customer retention, strengthened operational consistency across the network and advanced the brand’s competitive position. His background spans operations, strategy, sales and marketing—experience that uniquely positions him to lead Whistle Express into its next phase of growth and reinvention.
“Whistle has the momentum, talent and infrastructure to redefine what an express car wash experience looks, and feels, like,” said Byerly. “This team is ambitious, service-driven and deeply committed to delivering an experience customers can feel every day. I’m excited to work alongside our teams as we integrate, innovate and continue raising the bar for the express car wash experience.”
As part of this transition, José Costa has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve on the Whistle Express Board of Directors. During his tenure, Costa guided the company through a period of significant growth and transformation, strengthening Whistle’s foundation and its position as one of the nation’s leading express car wash platforms.
“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together,” said Costa. “Whistle’s momentum is strong, and Luke is the right leader to take the company forward. I look forward to supporting the next chapter as a member of the Board.”
Byerly’s appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Whistle Express as the company continues to invest in its people, elevate the customer experience, and scale its national footprint.
“Whistle is entering an exciting period of growth, and Luke brings the vision and track-record to accelerate our progress and position the company for long-term success,” the Board shared in a statement. “His experience in scaling national brands, elevating customer experience and driving operational excellence align perfectly with Whistle’s next stage of growth.”
Most recently, Byerly served as President & CEO of Jiffy Lube International, Inc., where he led enterprise-wide transformation initiatives that improved customer retention, strengthened operational consistency across the network and advanced the brand’s competitive position. His background spans operations, strategy, sales and marketing—experience that uniquely positions him to lead Whistle Express into its next phase of growth and reinvention.
“Whistle has the momentum, talent and infrastructure to redefine what an express car wash experience looks, and feels, like,” said Byerly. “This team is ambitious, service-driven and deeply committed to delivering an experience customers can feel every day. I’m excited to work alongside our teams as we integrate, innovate and continue raising the bar for the express car wash experience.”
As part of this transition, José Costa has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve on the Whistle Express Board of Directors. During his tenure, Costa guided the company through a period of significant growth and transformation, strengthening Whistle’s foundation and its position as one of the nation’s leading express car wash platforms.
“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together,” said Costa. “Whistle’s momentum is strong, and Luke is the right leader to take the company forward. I look forward to supporting the next chapter as a member of the Board.”
Byerly’s appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Whistle Express as the company continues to invest in its people, elevate the customer experience, and scale its national footprint.
Contact
Whistle ExpressContact
Spencer Kelly
(980) 246-4037
www.whistleexpresscarwash.com
Spencer Kelly
(980) 246-4037
www.whistleexpresscarwash.com
Categories