Nilsa Maldonado-Mendez’s Newly Released "Hope Behind Bars" is a Moving and Compassionate Collection of Stories Inspired by Real Encounters with the Incarcerated
“Hope Behind Bars” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nilsa Maldonado-Mendez offers reflective, faith-centered narratives that illuminate the humanity, struggles, and redemption of individuals impacted by imprisonment, encouraging readers to see them through God’s eyes.
Freeville, NY, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hope Behind Bars”: a heartfelt and thought-provoking work that gives voice to the often-unheard stories of those behind prison walls. “Hope Behind Bars” is the creation of published author, Nilsa Maldonado-Mendez, who spent her first thirty years in Puerto Rico, where a high school singing ministry—bringing music to hospitals, nursing homes, and a women’s prison—left a lasting impact, especially the contrast between hopeless inmates she once saw and the transformed lives of former prisoners who later testified about God’s healing power. These encounters inspired the stories in her book. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Puerto Rico and later completed a master’s in education and a doctorate in Spanish at SUNY Albany. Now living in New York with her husband and children and retired from teaching Spanish at the college level, she is dedicated to writing what God places on her heart.
Maldonado-Mendez shares, “When she was seventeen, she went with the estudiantina from her school to a women’s prison in Puerto Rico to sing and encourage those serving time as well as those who worked there. The image implanted in her memory is that of a girl about her age behind bars next to another inmate who reminded her of her own grandmother. What were their stories that no one might ever hear? Later, in life, she heard testimonies of people who had also been in prison for different reasons. She believes our hearts should break for them as God’s heart does. People behind bars who have faith, whether “acquired” before or after a conviction, will face and accept the consequences of their actions, will forgive and ask for forgiveness, and will look forward to redemption. In the absence of support and faith, they wither and lose hope.
These stories are presented as one-sided interviews—answers to questions readers can figure out quite easily. They are fictional but relatable characters who would never have expected to find themselves in the situations that led them to prison. In Matthew 25:37–40, we read,
Then these righteous ones will reply, “Lord, when did we ever see you hungry and feed you? Or thirsty and give you something to drink? Or a stranger and show you hospitality? Or naked and give you clothing? When did we ever see you sick or in prison and visit you?”
And the King will say, “I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nilsa Maldonado-Mendez’s new book offers readers a compassionate lens on incarceration, redemption, and the ways faith and community can restore dignity and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Hope Behind Bars” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope Behind Bars”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
