Nilsa Maldonado-Mendez’s Newly Released "Hope Behind Bars" is a Moving and Compassionate Collection of Stories Inspired by Real Encounters with the Incarcerated

“Hope Behind Bars” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nilsa Maldonado-Mendez offers reflective, faith-centered narratives that illuminate the humanity, struggles, and redemption of individuals impacted by imprisonment, encouraging readers to see them through God’s eyes.