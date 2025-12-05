Suella Thrasher’s Newly Released "Gone But Not Forgotten" is a Faith-Filled Continuation That Blends Family, Forgiveness, and Hope Against the Backdrop of Rural Life

“Gone But Not Forgotten: An Ozark Winter Frost” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suella Thrasher is an uplifting Christian fiction novel that continues AJ Leddering’s journey through love, personal trials, and spiritual growth as she builds a new life in the Ozarks.