Suella Thrasher’s Newly Released "Gone But Not Forgotten" is a Faith-Filled Continuation That Blends Family, Forgiveness, and Hope Against the Backdrop of Rural Life
“Gone But Not Forgotten: An Ozark Winter Frost” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suella Thrasher is an uplifting Christian fiction novel that continues AJ Leddering’s journey through love, personal trials, and spiritual growth as she builds a new life in the Ozarks.
Mulberry, AR, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gone But Not Forgotten: An Ozark Winter Frost”: a moving and inspirational novel that explores resilience, restoration, and the power of faith in the midst of life’s unexpected challenges. “Gone But Not Forgotten: An Ozark Winter Frost” is the creation of published author, Suella Thrasher, a retired nurse educator living on a farm at the edge of the Arkansas Ozarks. She lives near her children and grandchildren attending sports events and watching them grow. She attends church faithfully and has taught women and children classes for many years. She has a master of science degree and has presented lectures on health and spiritual life.
In her younger years, she wrote storybooks for her siblings and was called upon to make up bedtime stories. She successfully completed a two-year writers’ course and continually strives to improve her writing skills.
Thrasher shares, “In book 1, Gone But Not Forgotten: an Ozark autumn to be remembered, AJ (Autumn Jade) Leddering is a nurse practitioner with a specialty in maternal-child services. Her father and stepmother passed away, and she found out she had been adopted and had no biological relatives. AJ had found her birth certificate in a storage shed along with a journal started by a great-grandmother in 1876. There were many contributors to the journal through the decades ending with her own mother who left a tearstained note in 1988. AJ began a trip from Seattle to the Arkansas Ozarks to search for her biological roots. Along the way, she found many friends and married her best friend in the cemetery where her great-grandmother was buried.
In book 2, Gone But Not Forgotten: an Ozark winter frost,” the story of AJ continues. She and her husband, Patrick, leave Seattle to start their family in the Ozarks and build the Autumn Rose Home and Foundation which is a shelter for pregnant women in decision. The book is a combination of serious relationship challenges as well as comedic incidences encountered on the ranch. You will become more acquainted with AJ’s distant cousin Eileen McCleary, who is also featured in book 1. Eileen experiences great challenges in her marriage but firmly holds to the promise that God will answer her prayers. Her husband, Doug McCleary, struggles with a long past loss and, in the end, experiences forgiveness and redemption. AJ and her friends find that in every situation in life, God’s Word can be found as a guide and sustainer, and in any circumstance, God can always be praised for who He is.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suella Thrasher’s new book offers readers an emotionally rich and spiritually encouraging story that highlights the strength of community, the healing power of forgiveness, and the unwavering presence of faith in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Gone But Not Forgotten: An Ozark Winter Frost” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gone But Not Forgotten: An Ozark Winter Frost”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
