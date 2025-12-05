Lawrence C. Barnes Jr’s Newly Released "Restoring the Gaze of Prayer" is an Inspiring Guide to Deepening One’s Connection with God Through Intentional Prayer
“Restoring the Gaze of Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lawrence C. Barnes Jr is a practical and uplifting book designed to help readers move beyond routine prayers and cultivate a transformative, intimate relationship with the Lord.
Ellington, CT, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Restoring the Gaze of Prayer”: a powerful and practical guide that encourages believers to experience the fullness of God’s presence through focused and intentional prayer. “Restoring the Gaze of Prayer” is the creation of published author, Lawrence C. Barnes Jr, a seasoned pastor with over twenty-five years in ministry and more than twenty years of pastoral leadership. Married to his wife Sharon for thirty-two years, they have two children, Aaron and Lauren. He has taught hundreds of Bible studies, spoken at numerous domestic and international conferences, and ministered in countries including India, Jamaica, Guyana, and Uganda. Inspired by a prayer conference, Barnes received the inspiration for his book through prayer and aims to share his insights to inspire and ignite prayer across cultures and nations.
Barnes shares, “Have you ever found yourself praying the same prayers each day, even struggling to put the words together? How do I pray? How long should I pray? Does it matter what I say? How do I pray effectively?
This book will inspire you to discover, or rediscover, the blessings that come when we spiritually gaze upon the Lord instead of the momentary glimpses we receive in short “drive- by” prayers that are so common. It will also give you core concepts on identifying and practically walking in your purpose.
If you apply yourself, you will learn the immense benefits of gazing upon the Lord by spending time in His presence.
Allow God to pour deep wisdom into your heart and take you to a new and higher level of anointing, purpose and ministry.
It all begins with prayer.....”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lawrence C. Barnes Jr’s new book equips readers with the tools to strengthen their prayer life, deepen their spiritual walk, and embrace God’s guidance in every aspect of life.
Consumers can purchase “Restoring the Gaze of Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Restoring the Gaze of Prayer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
