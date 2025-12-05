DK Tetzlaff’s Newly Released "It’s Hard to Be One" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Sports, Faith, and the Parallels Between Perseverance in Life and Devotion to God
“It’s Hard to Be One” from Christian Faith Publishing author DK Tetzlaff is a unique memoir blending the author’s lifelong love of sports with the journey of faith, highlighting the humor, frustration, and triumphs of both arenas while emphasizing the eternal joy found in Christianity.
Castaic, CA, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Hard to Be One”: a compelling mix of sports nostalgia and Christian reflection. “It’s Hard to Be One” is the creation of published author, DK Tetzlaff.
Tetzlaff shares, “It’s Hard to Be One is a book about two aspects of life; Sports and Christianity. The author delves into how sports became a big part of this writer’s life due to the author’s father. If you’re a sports fan, you will absolutely love this book; running the gamut from baseball to boxing; from football to basketball, and beyond. Perhaps the memories in this book, may jog some memories of your own team.
It’s Hard to Be One takes aim at the suffering and distress of fans who root for teams that go nowhere season after season. That exasperation is shown in humor and heartache. Much of the beginning of the writing is about the Boston Red Sox, the author’s father’s favorite team. For almost 70 years, the author’s dad was a Red Sox fan until his death. From 1919 to 2003, this club seemed to be snakebit, particularly by the New York Yankees. In 1919, Red Sox owner, Harry Frazee sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees and “The Curse of the Bambino” was born which, haunted Boston for decades.
The other part of It’s Hard to Be One addresses Christianity in this fallen world. Far from being the ideal Christian, the writer’s walk with God was practically nil. Learning more about Jesus, the author wanted non-Christians to know about the love of Christ, but was thwarted by ridicule and the rejection of non-believers.
The parallel between Sports and Christianity is remarkable. Both have faith, trials, frustration, glory, long-suffering and joy. However, sports emotions are fleeting; i.e., temporal. Christianity is eternal. That’s where the similarity ends. When a Christian leaves God’s green earth, there’s no more trials, frustration and long-suffering. We have glory, joy and peace with our loving Lord forever! Enjoy the read, and may the best team win. By the way, it already has!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DK Tetzlaff’s new book celebrates perseverance, passion, and the enduring power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Hard to Be One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Hard to Be One”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tetzlaff shares, “It’s Hard to Be One is a book about two aspects of life; Sports and Christianity. The author delves into how sports became a big part of this writer’s life due to the author’s father. If you’re a sports fan, you will absolutely love this book; running the gamut from baseball to boxing; from football to basketball, and beyond. Perhaps the memories in this book, may jog some memories of your own team.
It’s Hard to Be One takes aim at the suffering and distress of fans who root for teams that go nowhere season after season. That exasperation is shown in humor and heartache. Much of the beginning of the writing is about the Boston Red Sox, the author’s father’s favorite team. For almost 70 years, the author’s dad was a Red Sox fan until his death. From 1919 to 2003, this club seemed to be snakebit, particularly by the New York Yankees. In 1919, Red Sox owner, Harry Frazee sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees and “The Curse of the Bambino” was born which, haunted Boston for decades.
The other part of It’s Hard to Be One addresses Christianity in this fallen world. Far from being the ideal Christian, the writer’s walk with God was practically nil. Learning more about Jesus, the author wanted non-Christians to know about the love of Christ, but was thwarted by ridicule and the rejection of non-believers.
The parallel between Sports and Christianity is remarkable. Both have faith, trials, frustration, glory, long-suffering and joy. However, sports emotions are fleeting; i.e., temporal. Christianity is eternal. That’s where the similarity ends. When a Christian leaves God’s green earth, there’s no more trials, frustration and long-suffering. We have glory, joy and peace with our loving Lord forever! Enjoy the read, and may the best team win. By the way, it already has!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DK Tetzlaff’s new book celebrates perseverance, passion, and the enduring power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Hard to Be One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Hard to Be One”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories