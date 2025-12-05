Leigh W. Brenton’s Newly Released "It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!" is a Delightful Children’s Tale Bursting with Creativity, Humor, and Heart
“It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leigh W. Brenton invites young readers into a playful world where imagination brings two lovable stuffed animals to life in a whimsical bedtime adventure.
New York, NY, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!” an imaginative and engaging bedtime story that blends humor, friendship, and family fun, is the creation of published author, Leigh W. Brenton.
Brenton shares, “Leigh W. Brenton’s “It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!” is the story of Wiley and Ziggerey, stuffed animals with very adventurous lives. It is told through the imagination of a girl named Elle and her mom. Elle’s bed is transformed into a theater stage where lots of singing, dancing, playing, and laughter happens.
The first part of the book introduces the reader to how Wiley and Ziggerey came to life in Elle’s imagination. These two loveable stuffed animals become hosts and entertainers in a comical bedtime show. Ziggerey is a sweet, adorable dog and Wiley is a wild, playful tiger. They soon meet up with a colorful rabbit named Stripey. Pack your suitcases! The book leaves you with news of a family beach vacation.
After reading the book, the author and her daughter invite you to participate in a fun activity... hunt for Sweet Dreams Hearts©. It is an image search game for tiny, blue hearts hidden throughout the inside pages in the book’s illustrations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leigh W. Brenton’s new book captures the joy of storytelling while encouraging interactive play for children and families.
Consumers can purchase “It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brenton shares, “Leigh W. Brenton’s “It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!” is the story of Wiley and Ziggerey, stuffed animals with very adventurous lives. It is told through the imagination of a girl named Elle and her mom. Elle’s bed is transformed into a theater stage where lots of singing, dancing, playing, and laughter happens.
The first part of the book introduces the reader to how Wiley and Ziggerey came to life in Elle’s imagination. These two loveable stuffed animals become hosts and entertainers in a comical bedtime show. Ziggerey is a sweet, adorable dog and Wiley is a wild, playful tiger. They soon meet up with a colorful rabbit named Stripey. Pack your suitcases! The book leaves you with news of a family beach vacation.
After reading the book, the author and her daughter invite you to participate in a fun activity... hunt for Sweet Dreams Hearts©. It is an image search game for tiny, blue hearts hidden throughout the inside pages in the book’s illustrations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leigh W. Brenton’s new book captures the joy of storytelling while encouraging interactive play for children and families.
Consumers can purchase “It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories