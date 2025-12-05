Leigh W. Brenton’s Newly Released "It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!" is a Delightful Children’s Tale Bursting with Creativity, Humor, and Heart

“It’s the Wiley and Ziggerey Show!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leigh W. Brenton invites young readers into a playful world where imagination brings two lovable stuffed animals to life in a whimsical bedtime adventure.