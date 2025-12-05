C. L. Adams’s Newly Released "Her Guardian Angel" is a Powerful Work of Fiction Exploring Spiritual Warfare, Divine Protection, and Enduring Hope Found in Faith
“Her Guardian Angel” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. L. Adams is an emotionally gripping and spiritually driven novel that follows one woman’s lifelong battle between light and darkness, revealing the unseen forces that shape human lives.
Harbor Creek, PA, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Her Guardian Angel”: a compelling and faith-based novel that reveals the unseen spiritual realm and the constant battle for the soul of a child growing into womanhood. “Her Guardian Angel” is the creation of published author, C. L. Adams.
Adams shares, “Lucinda is just a child, yet there is a supernatural war happening all around her. Lucinda’s guardian angel battles demons and speaks to God on her behalf. When Lucinda spends a moment in heaven, she is surrounded by the perfect love of Jesus. As she grows up, she yearns for that all-encompassing love. Demons are there throughout her life to make her feel unworthy, alone, and unloved. When she finds Jesus, will she trust him, knowing he has a plan for her life? When she finally has the love she has been searching for, will she have the faith and trust to put everything in God’s hands, knowing she might lose the two people in her life that she loves most in the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. L. Adams’s new book is a heartfelt and dramatic journey of redemption, spiritual growth, and the powerful presence of God’s protection through life’s darkest and brightest moments.
Consumers can purchase “Her Guardian Angel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Her Guardian Angel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
