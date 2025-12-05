Lynn Galarneau’s Newly Released "Memories of Faith" is an Inspiring Collection of Poetry Celebrating God’s Love and Life’s Journey
“Memories of Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Galarneau offers readers a heartfelt and uplifting collection of poems reflecting on faith, personal growth, and the guiding presence of God in everyday life.
Cleveland, TN, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Memories of Faith”: a beautifully written poetry collection that inspires reflection, courage, and spiritual growth. “Memories of Faith” is the creation of published author, Lynn Galarneau, who was born in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains of northern New York. She has had a love for poetry since she was a teenager. Over the years, she has been inspired by people in her life and in her faith. She now lives in Tennessee near her son and has a daughter living in New York.
Galarneau shares, “Be inspired by these poems written about faith and life. They will help you find your way. My inspiration comes from my love for God and what He means to me. I have sat with nothing in my head and thoughts are brought to mind. I feel led to write what is important to God. Reading these poems will give you strength and courage. Growing stronger in God's love will bring peace and contentment into your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Galarneau’s new book encourages readers to explore their faith, find comfort in God’s love, and experience inspiration through the timeless art of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Memories of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Memories of Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
