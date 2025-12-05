Joan (Henry) Farr’s Newly Released "God’s Turtle on a Fence Post" is an Inspiring Memoir of Perseverance and God’s Guiding Hand Through a Lifetime of Missionary Service

“God’s Turtle on a Fence Post” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joan (Henry) Farr is a moving reflection on the author’s thirty-six years as a Bible translator and missionary in the Philippines and Papua New Guinea, revealing the trials, triumphs, and spiritual lessons that shaped her walk with God.