Joan (Henry) Farr’s Newly Released "God’s Turtle on a Fence Post" is an Inspiring Memoir of Perseverance and God’s Guiding Hand Through a Lifetime of Missionary Service
“God’s Turtle on a Fence Post” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joan (Henry) Farr is a moving reflection on the author’s thirty-six years as a Bible translator and missionary in the Philippines and Papua New Guinea, revealing the trials, triumphs, and spiritual lessons that shaped her walk with God.
Orlando, FL, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Turtle on a Fence Post”: a heartfelt memoir chronicling one woman’s extraordinary journey of faith and service across the globe. “God’s Turtle on a Fence Post” is the creation of published author, Joan (Henry) Farr, a California native and University of Redlands graduate in Speech and Language Pathology, who later earned a master’s in Cross-Cultural Studies from Fuller Seminary. After 36 years of service with Wycliffe Bible Translators and the Summer Institute of Linguistics in the Philippines and Papua New Guinea, she retired to Florida to be near her grandchildren.
In the Philippines, Joan served as a director’s secretary and companion to a translation adviser. In Papua New Guinea, she worked as a translation adviser to the Kombio people for 22 years, helping produce and record portions of the New Testament. She later supported her husband Jim in completing the Baruga New Testament, overseeing audio recordings and literacy programs, and teaching translator training courses.
A lifelong pianist and avid reader, Joan also enjoys cooking, sewing, embroidery, and quilting. She began writing her book during the COVID-19 lockdown, inspired both by encouragement from others and by a desire to share her spiritual insights and life lessons.
Farr shares, ““The helicopter lifted off from a small village in the rainforest of Papua New Guinea. Joan sat, tears pouring down her cheeks, staring blankly out the window, unable to take it in. Ten years of her life, her whole heart, and all her creativity had been invested there. Was it now to be abruptly torn away forever, with no completion or closure?”
This was just one of a succession of dramas and challenges that seemed to characterize Joan’s career as a missionary involved in Bible translation. The desperation she often felt drove her deeply and intensely to God. That is why the imagery of the title was chosen, based on the following quotation:
May your life so resemble a turtle on a fence post
that all who see you will know that
you could not possibly have gotten there by yourself.
The book is full of God moments and insights as Joan, through a lifelong process, becomes God’s own “turtle on a fence post.” You’ll read about spiritual darkness, confusion, and discouragement, but also joyful mountaintop discoveries, the challenges and fascination of translating God’s Word into a previously unwritten language, and how a good sense of humor definitely helps maintain sanity under pressure.
Joan says, “I’m very much hoping that you, my reader, will find multiple connection points even if your life circumstances are vastly different than mine, because our God is working toward similar goals in all of us: to make us more like Him. That is why I have chosen to be quite transparent with you, hoping it will help you identify with me, warts and all. It is God’s hand that I want you to look for, with an open heart, as you read my stories. May my hard-won lessons also help you in your journey.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan (Henry) Farr’s new book offers readers an inspiring look at how God’s faithfulness, grace, and humor can sustain His people through even the most challenging seasons of life.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Turtle on a Fence Post” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Turtle on a Fence Post”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
In the Philippines, Joan served as a director’s secretary and companion to a translation adviser. In Papua New Guinea, she worked as a translation adviser to the Kombio people for 22 years, helping produce and record portions of the New Testament. She later supported her husband Jim in completing the Baruga New Testament, overseeing audio recordings and literacy programs, and teaching translator training courses.
A lifelong pianist and avid reader, Joan also enjoys cooking, sewing, embroidery, and quilting. She began writing her book during the COVID-19 lockdown, inspired both by encouragement from others and by a desire to share her spiritual insights and life lessons.
Farr shares, ““The helicopter lifted off from a small village in the rainforest of Papua New Guinea. Joan sat, tears pouring down her cheeks, staring blankly out the window, unable to take it in. Ten years of her life, her whole heart, and all her creativity had been invested there. Was it now to be abruptly torn away forever, with no completion or closure?”
This was just one of a succession of dramas and challenges that seemed to characterize Joan’s career as a missionary involved in Bible translation. The desperation she often felt drove her deeply and intensely to God. That is why the imagery of the title was chosen, based on the following quotation:
May your life so resemble a turtle on a fence post
that all who see you will know that
you could not possibly have gotten there by yourself.
The book is full of God moments and insights as Joan, through a lifelong process, becomes God’s own “turtle on a fence post.” You’ll read about spiritual darkness, confusion, and discouragement, but also joyful mountaintop discoveries, the challenges and fascination of translating God’s Word into a previously unwritten language, and how a good sense of humor definitely helps maintain sanity under pressure.
Joan says, “I’m very much hoping that you, my reader, will find multiple connection points even if your life circumstances are vastly different than mine, because our God is working toward similar goals in all of us: to make us more like Him. That is why I have chosen to be quite transparent with you, hoping it will help you identify with me, warts and all. It is God’s hand that I want you to look for, with an open heart, as you read my stories. May my hard-won lessons also help you in your journey.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan (Henry) Farr’s new book offers readers an inspiring look at how God’s faithfulness, grace, and humor can sustain His people through even the most challenging seasons of life.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Turtle on a Fence Post” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Turtle on a Fence Post”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories