Boston-Area Couple Flushes Boring Bathrooms Away with the “Throne Topper” — The Quirky New Home Product That Turns Every Flush Into a Moment of Joy
Flush-Activated Fun: Throne Topper Cures Boring Bathrooms. Boston-area couple Evan and Lisa Einstein launched Throne Topper, the interactive accessory that sits on your toilet tank. It springs to life with every flush—spinning, moving, and playing catchy hand-washing jingles. It's the unique, fun, and practical gift for the holiday season.
Sharon, MA, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Throne Topper, a new patent-pending bathroom accessory from Massachusetts founders Evan and Lisa Einstein, has entered the consumer market with a collection of animated, music-playing designs intended to add a playful moment to an everyday routine. Positioned atop most standard toilet tanks, the device activates a brief, themed display of movement and sound each time the toilet is flushed.
The initial product line includes multiple variations, such as a miniature Ferris wheel that spins and a set of dancing flowers that sway in sync with the music. Each design plays one of five short, lighthearted jingles that rotate automatically. The founders describe the experience as a “quick, cheerful interlude” that transforms an ordinary toilet into a source of entertainment.
Developed in the Einstein family’s suburban Boston workshop, the Throne Topper has evolved from a household conversation starter into a formally engineered product line now manufactured and shipped from their Sharon, MA–based small business. Early adopters have included families, novelty-gift shoppers, and homeowners looking for an unexpected accent that brings personality into a frequently used but rarely celebrated space.
“Our goal was simple: add a moment of fun to the part of the house everyone visits but no one talks about,” said co-founder Evan Einstein. “Whether it’s the spinning Ferris wheel or the dancing daisies, each version brings a bit of animation to a setting that usually stays still.”
Part gag gift, part home décor, part "wait, what is that?" It’s turning bathrooms into the most talked-about room in the house. Take that kitchen.
With the holiday season approaching, the product has gained attention as a distinctive option for gift exchanges, housewarmings, and other occasions where a lighthearted, conversation-worthy item fits the bill.
About Throne Topper
Throne Topper is a family-owned small business located in Sharon, MA, founded by husband-and-wife team Evan and Lisa Einstein. The company specializes in creating clever, fun bathroom accessories designed to make everyday moments more enjoyable. Driven by the belief that even the most ordinary routines deserve a smile, Throne Topper brings fun, warmth, and personality into homes everywhere—one bathroom break at a time.
For more information, visit www.thronetopper.com.
Evan Einstein
617-420-6454
thronetopper.com
