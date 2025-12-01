Nation’s Largest Kidney Care Coalition Elects New Leadership to Represent Policy Priorities Impacting Patients, Kidney Care
Washington, DC, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP)—the nation’s largest non-profit, non-partisan kidney care coalition representing patients, dialysis professionals, physicians, nurses, researchers, therapeutic innovators, transplant coordinators, and manufacturers—today announced that Keith A. Bellovich, DO has been selected by his peers to succeed American Kidney Fund CEO LaVarne A. Burton as Chair-Elect of the organization.
A practicing nephrologist, Dr. Bellovich currently serves as the past president and current board member for the Renal Physicians Association, a physician advocacy organization that seeks to empower the kidney community through education and advocacy.
Dr. Bellovich brings a wealth of clinical and health policy experience that will help the organization continue to advocate for its core priorities, including policies that support and incentivize innovative treatments and policies to ensure that patients can access affordable, high-quality care.
“With nearly 40 million Americans living with some form of kidney disease – more than 800,000 of those individuals living with kidney failure – it’s clear that kidney disease is a major public health concern that demands our attention as a national health priority,” said Dr. Bellovich. “I am honored to be elected to this role and look forward to collaborating with my colleagues within Kidney Care Partners to improve innovation, access, and quality care for patients nationwide.”
Kidney Care Partners also announced that Donna Bednarski, RN, MSN, ANP-BC, CNN, of the American Nephrology Nurses Association, and Nicholas Kromrei, Vice President at Greenfield Health Systems, will be joining the KCP Operations Committee.
Dr. Bellovich will assume his role as Chair-Elect in December 2025, and current Chair-Elect LaVarne Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Kidney Fund, will succeed to Chair of Kidney Care Partners for the 2026-2027 term.
