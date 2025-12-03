“Fearful Meets Dismissive” — Johanna Sparrow Launches the First Trademarked Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™ Novel in the Attachment Drama Healing Series™
Johanna Sparrow announces Fearful Meets Dismissive, the first full-length novel in her trademarked Attachment Drama Healing Series™ and Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™ category. Blending real-life emotional insights with dramatic storytelling, the book offers a groundbreaking new lens on avoidant and insecure attachment dynamics.
San Antonio, TX, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed author Johanna Sparrow, known for her bold and relatable approach to emotional wellness, announces the release of Fearful Meets Dismissive, the first full-length novel in her groundbreaking Attachment Drama Healing Series™, a trademarked collection blending real-life relationship psychology with immersive storytelling. Published by Blue Shoes Publishing, this new release marks a defining moment in the evolution of relationship-focused fiction.
Sparrow—who writes under her legal authority as Antoinette Maria Watkins, the official trademark owner of both Attachment Drama Healing Series™ and Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™—has carved out a never-before-seen literary category. Through her trademarks, she has established a protected creative universe designed to help readers understand, identify, and heal attachment wounds through emotionally charged narrative arcs.
Fearful Meets Dismissive introduces readers to two characters whose attachment styles collide in a powerful, raw, and deeply relatable way. This story blends Sparrow’s signature emotional depth with real psychological frameworks, helping readers see how avoidant, fearful, and anxious behaviors show up in love—and how healing begins when truth finally meets reflection. Readers are pulled into a world where trauma meets tenderness, heartbreak meets insight, and fiction becomes a mirror for emotional awakening.
What makes this release especially noteworthy is Sparrow’s dual intention: to entertain while also educating. As the creator and trademark authority behind Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™, Sparrow has officially cemented a new genre that merges literature with emotional development. Fearful Meets Dismissive is not just a novel—it is the flagship title in an entire branded ecosystem of healing stories, companion guides, workbooks, and future series titles designed to transform how readers engage with their relationships.
“This is more than storytelling,” Sparrow explains. “It’s a guided emotional journey. I trademarked these series and categories because I want readers to have a dedicated, protected space where healing fiction belongs. People deserve stories that speak directly to their attachment wounds and show them what healing can look like.”
The launch of Fearful Meets Dismissive will be supported by blog content, interviews, a newsletter campaign, and future audio releases. The book’s themes align with Sparrow’s broader mission to revolutionize how people learn about attachment styles—making emotional education accessible through narrative instead of clinical terminology.
Fearful Meets Dismissive is the first in a multi-book release schedule leading into 2026, further expanding Sparrow’s trademarked Attachment Drama Healing Series™ universe.
