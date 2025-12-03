“Fearful Meets Dismissive” — Johanna Sparrow Launches the First Trademarked Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™ Novel in the Attachment Drama Healing Series™

Johanna Sparrow announces Fearful Meets Dismissive, the first full-length novel in her trademarked Attachment Drama Healing Series™ and Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™ category. Blending real-life emotional insights with dramatic storytelling, the book offers a groundbreaking new lens on avoidant and insecure attachment dynamics.