Ascent Equity Group Closes Wandery Fund II and Launches First Distribution, Expanding Into Short-Term Rentals with Strong Investor Momentum
Ascent Equity Group, the physician-founded real estate investment platform, proudly announces the official closing of Ascent Wandery Fund II, their first participation in a fund dedicated to luxury short-term rentals (STRs).
Los Angeles, CA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This strategic diversification was executed in partnership with Wandery Capital, a best-in-class short-term rental operator—and marks Ascent’s formal entry into the STR space, offering accredited investors access to an emerging asset class with projected 20%+ net IRR and 8–10% stabilized annual cash flow.
“This fund is part of a broader evolution for us at Ascent,” said Dr. Peter Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Ascent Equity Group and board member at Wandery. “We’re actively diversifying our deal structures and asset types. And for this one, our goal was to create access to institutional-grade short-term rental opportunities for busy professionals like ourselves, and we’re thrilled to see that happen.”
A New Era of Diversification, Cash Flow, and Tax Efficiency.
Wandery Fund II is a direct response to investor demand for greater diversification, higher cash flow with strong upside, and improved tax benefits.
Ascent was able to offer a limited-time low minimum of just $25,000—a fraction of Wandery’s standard requirement—and welcomed dozens of new investors into the fund before it officially closed in November, 2025.
With first distributions already underway in the same month as closing, the fund has entered its next renovation and operational phase. While cash flow is projected to ramp up gradually as construction and renovations conclude, investors are already seeing the benefit of early access and immediate participation.
The fund holds a curated portfolio of luxury short-term rental homes and boutique hospitality assets in Sedona, Palm Springs, and Indio, California—including family-friendly estates with lazy rivers, resort-style pools, and outdoor movie theaters.
Key progress milestones include:
Renovations underway or completed at major assets like Wandery Ranch, Sycamore Canyon, Spirit of Sofia I & II, and Wicket Lane.
Construction approvals and lot mergers in process for larger developments like the Wescott Hotel.
Stabilized properties like Starview in Sedona already producing reliable cash flow.
Wandery’s underwriting prioritizes cash flow resilience, with a 35% buffer before breakeven, strict cash management, and location selection based on markets with previously established STR regulations.
Advocacy for Physician Investors, Now in a New Asset Class.
Wandery Fund II is an extension of Ascent’s core mission: to help physicians and other accredited professionals build passive, tax-advantaged income through transparent, highly vetted investment vehicles.
“This asset class is on the rise,” said Dr. Pranay Parikh, Ascent President. “Just like multifamily has been institutionalized over the past decade. Through partnerships like Wandery, we’re proud to give our investors early access to that growth.”
With 100% bonus depreciation back in place, investors may also see significant tax advantages reflected on their K-1s—further enhancing Fund II’s appeal for those seeking both passive income and tax efficiency.
About Ascent Equity Group
Founded by three physicians, Ascent Equity Group is a private real estate investment platform built to help busy professionals achieve financial freedom through passive investing. With over $250 million in assets under management and more than $19 million in total investor distributions, Ascent delivers a range of opportunities from traditional multifamily to preferred equity and now short-term rentals, all with the same commitment to integrity, alignment, and legacy-building.
www.ascentequitygroup.com
Contact
Ascent Equity GroupContact
Peter Kim
605-646-3286
https://ascentequitygroup.com/
