Chandra Donelson Releases Second Children’s Book, "The Data Detective at the Airport"
Washington, DC, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Of her many accolades, Chandra Donelson can now add "children’s series author" to her impressive list of achievements. On Veterans Day, the leading voice in artificial intelligence and data literacy shared the release of her second book on social media, where the highly anticipated announcement received widespread support and engagement. The book, The Data Detective at the Airport, is published by Technics Publications and is a continuation of her debut children’s book, The Data Detective at the Carnival.
Building on the success of her debut, The Data Detective, Donelson’s mission addresses a critical educational gap. In an increasingly AI and data-driven world, children are surrounded by vast amounts of information but often lack the foundational skills to critically analyze and make sense of it. Donelson's Data Detective Series provides the solution to this challenge, teaching children ages 5–9 how to observe, think critically, and solve real-world problems through engaging storytelling.
“In today’s data-driven age, the ability to read, work with, analyze, and communicate with data is an essential skill,” Donelson explained. “With The Data Detective series, I wanted to give children a resource I wish I had.”
In The Data Detective at the Airport, readers reconnect with William, a curious young boy who dreams of becoming a data professional just like his mom. As he works to earn his second official data detective badge, William must navigate fun, real-world challenges set within the dynamic environment of a bustling airport. This immersive journey allows young readers to seamlessly explore key skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and communication, all while revealing how data influences their everyday lives.
Donelson’s dedication to expanding data and AI literacy education is clearly evident: this year alone, while on tour, Donelson spent her weekends traveling to over 30+ communities, teaching over 7,000 kids and parents about data. With over 2 billion children worldwide, her goal remains ambitious: “Teaching children to be data literate means preparing them to make tomorrow's innovative technology. If we can reach even 5% of them, imagine the breakthroughs they could achieve.”
The Data Detective at the Airport strikes a powerful balance between storytelling and skill-building, empowering readers to learn through play. As Donelson notes, “What I love most is that the book is it’s sneaky learning: kids are mastering complex topics without even realizing how profound the skills they’re gaining are.”
The book is available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and everywhere books are sold. Fans can also order data detective merch online at https://www.thedatadetective.org
See Chandra’s book announcement below.
https://bit.ly/3LAax5C
Contact
Bazi Owenz
202-703-5558
www.thedatadetective.org
Bazi Owenz
202-703-5558
www.thedatadetective.org
