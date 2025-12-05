Peter Trabbold’s Newly Released “An A to Z Guide to Whose Lives Matter” is a Thought-Provoking and Inclusive Exploration of the Value of Every Human Life
“An A to Z Guide to Whose Lives Matter: Yes, Umbrellas Do Matter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Trabbold is a reflective book that emphasizes the importance of recognizing the worth of every person, encouraging readers to see the significance of all lives in a comprehensive, alphabetically organized approach.
Waukesha, WI, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “An A to Z Guide to Whose Lives Matter: Yes, Umbrellas Do Matter”: a guide that challenges readers to consider the value of all human lives in a thoughtful and accessible format. “An A to Z Guide to Whose Lives Matter: Yes, Umbrellas Do Matter” is the creation of published author, Peter Trabbold.
Trabbold shares, “I never intended to write this book until I read about an incident that occurred in 2012. It was about a black boy in Florida being shot and killed by a white neighborhood watchman. It spawned the phrase “black lives matter”. For years I kept hearing that phrase. Then a couple of years ago I decided to write a comprehensive A to Z book about whose lives matter in this world - not just the blacks. I wanted to enlighten people that everyone you know or meet is a life that matters no matter who you are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Trabbold’s new book is an engaging resource designed to inspire readers to value every person and reflect on the importance of human dignity and compassion.
Consumers can purchase “An A to Z Guide to Whose Lives Matter: Yes, Umbrellas Do Matter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An A to Z Guide to Whose Lives Matter: Yes, Umbrellas Do Matter”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
