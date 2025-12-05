Kimberly Palmer’s Newly Released “Redeemed” is a Powerful Memoir of Faith, Restoration, and Overcoming Life’s Darkest Struggles
“Redeemed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Palmer is an inspiring story of transformation, detailing her journey from trauma, abuse, and incarceration to spiritual redemption through Christ, offering hope and encouragement to readers facing their own battles.
New York, NY, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Redeemed”: a heartfelt memoir of redemption, forgiveness, and the transformative power of faith. “Redeemed” is the creation of published author, Kimberly Palmer, who was born in Burke County, North Carolina, accepted Jesus Christ at a young age, but spent much of her life running from Him, facing trauma, abuse, and self-destructive choices. After hitting rock bottom with no support, she fully turned to Christ. During a ten-year federal prison sentence, Kimberly devoted herself to God and the Bible, finding spiritual redemption and recognizing God’s constant presence in her life. Separated from her family and country for years, she experienced true restoration and now shares her story in Redeemed to inspire others with the power of Christ as Savior, protector, and healer. Kimberly is currently writing her second book, Incarcerated with Christ.
Palmer shares, “From early childhood, Kimberly felt unworthy and unloved, having suffered through much trauma and abuse. As a teenager, her loneliness and anger grew stronger, and her desire to run from the cards life had dealt her became more than she could handle. Determined to fill the deep void and pain in her heart, she found herself in a mentally and physically abusive marriage.
Eventually turning to drugs, Kimberly found herself deep inside the drug world, which led to a federal indictment facing up to twenty years in prison. Evicted from her home and separated from her children, Kimberly made the ultimate run in her life, fleeing from her prison sentence to a life of further demise. After years of being lost in her own will, searching for love and meaning for her life at the bottom of every bottle, she found redemption through the love of Jesus Christ.
This is a story of redemption, forgiveness, and finding hope in the deepest, darkest depths of the soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Palmer’s new book offers a compelling testimony of faith, healing, and the possibility of transformation even in the most challenging circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “Redeemed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redeemed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
