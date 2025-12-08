Timothy D. Richard’s Newly Released “Rescue Us Wisdom: Heaven Speaks” is a Compelling Spiritual Exploration Offering Divine Insight and Prophetic Revelation
“Rescue Us Wisdom: Heaven Speaks” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy D. Richard invites readers on a thought-provoking journey of faith, prophecy, and divine wisdom, guiding believers to discern truth, embrace unity, and prepare for the coming Reformation of Glory.
New York, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rescue Us Wisdom: Heaven Speaks”: a profound work of faith-based reflection and revelation. “Rescue Us Wisdom: Heaven Speaks” is the creation of published author, Timothy D. Richard.
Richard shares, “We are living in turbulent times. Although the national media unceasingly points out our differences, we are more alike than we realize. All of us can trace our ancestry back to Adam and Eve.
It does not matter the color of our skin or which country we call our birth home. It does not matter our understanding of any earthly topic about which we debate. Like Adam and Eve, we’ll die. What matters is where our souls and spirits reside after our deaths. Eternity is forever. Life on Earth is temporal.
Will we simply cease to exist? Will we descend to a hideous Hell? Or be raised to life in Heaven? Don’t we desire Heaven for ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren?
While on Earth, don’t we desire peace, joy, and unity? Why are they so elusive?
The Old and New Testaments contain prophecy. From them comes knowledge about forthcoming events and eternal destinies.
The wisdom of King Solomon’s court discerned the real mom from the impostor mom. That wisdom from three thousand years ago speaks to us today. We can discern the voices of America by examining the voices of King Solomon’s court. Combine that with the wisdom of King Jesus, and everything comes to light.
The Old Testament is not an obscure historical record mixed with myth. The wisdom of King Solomon’s court proves it.
This book is the third in the Rescue Us Wisdom series. Embark on this intriguing journey of discovery. Heaven Speaks is new revelation for humanity.
Five hundred years ago was the Reformation of Grace. Now comes the Reformation of Glory. King Jesus is crushing darkness. The greater works are coming. We’ve entered the Kingdom Age.
Get on the glory train. Invite your family and friends to join you. Cling to the eternal promises of Heaven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy D. Richard’s new book offers readers an inspiring and prophetic message of hope, calling believers to awaken to the voice of Heaven and walk in divine truth.
Consumers can purchase “Rescue Us Wisdom: Heaven Speaks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rescue Us Wisdom: Heaven Speaks”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
