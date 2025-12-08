Leigh Magnolia’s New Book, “A Letter to My Teenage Daughter: Finding True Love After Narcissistic Abuse,” Chronicles the Author’s Story of Surviving a Toxic Relationship
New York, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Leigh Magnolia, a loving wife and mother, has completed her most recent book, “A Letter to My Teenage Daughter: Finding True Love After Narcissistic Abuse”: a powerful and compelling memoir told through the form of a letter to the author’s daughter that documents her previous relationship with a narcissistic partner and the abuse she endured at his hands, as well as her journey towards freedom after finding the strength to leave through her faith.
In “A Letter to My Teenage Daughter,” author Leigh Magnolia weaves a powerful account that follows the author as she transforms from a thriving fourteen-year-old with everything going for her to a shell of her former self after meeting the man that would change everything: Chad. Though their relationship felt magical in the beginning, Leigh recounts how it quickly became extremely toxic after several months.
Being so young and naive, she was groomed to believe that the toxic cycle of emotional abuse was love. As her self-esteem gradually deteriorated, she allowed herself to believe that the relationship would eventually improve, and she held onto this false hope for a decade. After being engaged for almost two years, information surfaced that finally gave Leigh the strength to cancel the fast-approaching wedding and end the relationship by relying on her faith, as well as her love of music, to help her process her emotional journey and the worst betrayal imaginable.
“For so long, I struggled to understand the purpose behind all the pain I had endured at such a young age, and I struggled even further to understand my own life’s purpose,” writes Magnolia. “The Britannica Dictionary defines purpose as ‘the reason why something is done or used: the aim or intention of something.’ It is a clear definition written in black and white, yet for years, I struggled to apply it to my own life. I never imagined that my purpose could possibly be connected to simply sharing my testimony.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leigh Magnolia’s book is a powerful account that will help others facing a similar struggle and toxic relationship to know they are not alone in their struggle, and they too can break through their trauma and lead a life of their own. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “A Letter to My Teenage Daughter” is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as the power that one’s faith can have to help them forge through the darkness to see the light once more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Letter to My Teenage Daughter: Finding True Love After Narcissistic Abuse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
