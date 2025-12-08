Patricia Collingwood’s New Book, "The Barn Gift," is a Charming Story That Follows a Group of Barn Animals as They Prepare for the Birth of a Special Baby Named Jesus
Sparks, NV, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patricia Collingwood, a Christian woman who loves taking children on journeys with their imagination through Bible stories, has completed her most recent book, “The Barn Gift”: a captivating retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ, told from the point of view of the animals present at this special occasion.
“A Royal baby is to be born, and the animals in a dirty barn must make preparations to receive him,” writes Collingwood. “Can they do it? Can the barn be made clean enough for Royalty? Go on a journey with the animals and find out!”
Published by Fulton Books, Patricia Collingwood’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this riveting journey to prepare for Christ’s arrival. With colorful artwork to help bring Collingwood’s story to life, “The Barn Gift” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to rediscover the true story of Christmas from a brand new perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Barn Gift” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“A Royal baby is to be born, and the animals in a dirty barn must make preparations to receive him,” writes Collingwood. “Can they do it? Can the barn be made clean enough for Royalty? Go on a journey with the animals and find out!”
Published by Fulton Books, Patricia Collingwood’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this riveting journey to prepare for Christ’s arrival. With colorful artwork to help bring Collingwood’s story to life, “The Barn Gift” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to rediscover the true story of Christmas from a brand new perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Barn Gift” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories