Stephanie Dawn’s New Book, "The Secret Hope of Friendship," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Friends Who Must Unite to Save Their Lands from Darkness
New York, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stephanie Dawn, an avid lover of books who enjoys cooking for friends and pursuing various hobbies at home, has completed her most recent book, “The Secret Hope of Friendship”: a captivating story that centers around Alara and Gavin, two friends who must rely on each other to work together and save the day from a darkness that has engulfed their community.
“This is a heartfelt story of two friends, albeit different, who seek courage in the power of believing in themselves and in each other,” writes Dawn. “Ultimately, it serves as a reminder that spreading kindness can help ignite the spark of hope in others to do the same, proving that even in times of difficulty, the magic of friendship can shine bright.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stephanie Dawn’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Alara and Gavin’s adventures to fight back against the darkness through the power of their friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Dawn’s story to life, “The Secret Hope of Friendship” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Secret Hope of Friendship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is a heartfelt story of two friends, albeit different, who seek courage in the power of believing in themselves and in each other,” writes Dawn. “Ultimately, it serves as a reminder that spreading kindness can help ignite the spark of hope in others to do the same, proving that even in times of difficulty, the magic of friendship can shine bright.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stephanie Dawn’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Alara and Gavin’s adventures to fight back against the darkness through the power of their friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Dawn’s story to life, “The Secret Hope of Friendship” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Secret Hope of Friendship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories