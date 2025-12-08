Author G. C. Colby’s New Book, "ShadowLight," is a Gripping Supernatural Thriller That Follows a Young Man Who Discovers His Real Identity and Purpose
Recent release “ShadowLight” from Newman Springs Publishing author G. C. Colby is a thrilling tale that centers around Chance, a young man whose life is upended when he discovers the truth about his destiny and must learn to fight back against the dark forces that wish to claim him for themselves.
Concho, AZ, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- G. C. Colby has completed his new thriller, "ShadowLight:" a compelling novel that follows an abused young man whose future plans are thrown into doubt when his real identity is revealed and he discovers his greater part in the ultimate battle between the forces of light and darkness.
Miraculously surviving a freak car accident on his seventh birthday, Chance Jordan, now eighteen and still secretly a virgin, is the star slugger for the Wellington Preparatory Academy Spartans, the East Coast's most elite coed boarding school, writes Colby.
But his dream of being drafted into Major League Baseball is jeopardized when he unexpectedly meets Marina Robbins, an eighteen-year-old asylum patient at the eerie Havenhurst Psychiatric Hospital, where the patients undergo dark experiments.
She believes him to be her soulmate, the War Bringer Dayan'el, lead general for the armies of Michael the Archangel in the Great War for the throne of heaven.
But she's crazy, right? And love? Well, he's given up on girls. Relationships with them are like milk. Both come with an expiration and go sour.
Yet, she was different. He had felt something inexplicable when she touched him and somehow, she did feel strangely familiar. And deep down inside, he had often questioned if there was something more to life than sex, money, fame, and power.
With his life spiraling out of control from peers determined to hurt, use, or abuse him for their own desires, and the law for the murder of a fellow student, he must uncover the truth about the insane girl, himself, and the very real dark forces that will stop at nothing to have him.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G. C. Colby's enthralling tale, inspired by true events, will challenge readers as they follow along on Chance's journey to fulfill his destiny. But will he be able to save the strange girl, his doppelganger best friend, his tormentors, or himself, or will he fall to the enemy, damning himself for all eternity?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase ShadowLight at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBook Store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart. Also available in audio book at [Linda, insert name here.]
For additional information more media inquiries, contact Newman Spring Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Miraculously surviving a freak car accident on his seventh birthday, Chance Jordan, now eighteen and still secretly a virgin, is the star slugger for the Wellington Preparatory Academy Spartans, the East Coast's most elite coed boarding school, writes Colby.
But his dream of being drafted into Major League Baseball is jeopardized when he unexpectedly meets Marina Robbins, an eighteen-year-old asylum patient at the eerie Havenhurst Psychiatric Hospital, where the patients undergo dark experiments.
She believes him to be her soulmate, the War Bringer Dayan'el, lead general for the armies of Michael the Archangel in the Great War for the throne of heaven.
But she's crazy, right? And love? Well, he's given up on girls. Relationships with them are like milk. Both come with an expiration and go sour.
Yet, she was different. He had felt something inexplicable when she touched him and somehow, she did feel strangely familiar. And deep down inside, he had often questioned if there was something more to life than sex, money, fame, and power.
With his life spiraling out of control from peers determined to hurt, use, or abuse him for their own desires, and the law for the murder of a fellow student, he must uncover the truth about the insane girl, himself, and the very real dark forces that will stop at nothing to have him.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G. C. Colby's enthralling tale, inspired by true events, will challenge readers as they follow along on Chance's journey to fulfill his destiny. But will he be able to save the strange girl, his doppelganger best friend, his tormentors, or himself, or will he fall to the enemy, damning himself for all eternity?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase ShadowLight at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBook Store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart. Also available in audio book at [Linda, insert name here.]
For additional information more media inquiries, contact Newman Spring Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories