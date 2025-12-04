Author and Designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan Emerges as a Leading Voice in AI-Driven Creativity
Author and designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan is bringing her creative expertise to the world of AI with a clear mission: teach beginners how to use ChatGPT as a powerful partner. Through her books and new Made It Myself TV series, she offers simple, practical tools that help people learn faster, create more, and open new opportunities.
Author, designer, and educator Sugar Gay Isber McMillan is emerging as a leading voice for beginners who want to understand and use ChatGPT with confidence. After years writing high-level technical training for Samsung and Google, McMillan is now teaching practical AI skills through her new show, Sugar & Her Bot, on Made It Myself TV and through a growing catalog of books from The WOW Book Co.
Her approach is simple: make ChatGPT easy, friendly, and useful for real people.
“I teach ChatGPT the same way I taught thousands of new technicians,” McMillan says. “Clear steps, real examples, and no jargon.”
McMillan’s “Talk to Your Tools” book series and her quick-start guides show readers how to use ChatGPT for everyday problem-solving, creative work, small business tasks, writing help, and lifelong learning. In her new TV series, McMillan answers one focused question per episode, giving viewers a short, practical lesson they can use immediately.
Her work blends a rare mix of journalism, visual art, technical writing, and design. She has released more than fifty books in multiple languages and continues to expand her educational catalog for beginners who want to understand AI without the overwhelm.
McMillan teaches topics such as:
• How to write clear, effective ChatGPT prompts
• How to fix weak AI answers
• How to use AI for writing, research, and organizing ideas
• How creatives and makers can use ChatGPT without losing their voice
• How to reinvent yourself using AI as a thinking and planning partner
Viewers of Sugar & Her Bot also see McMillan’s signature creative world, where statement jewelry, studio art, books, and technology mix naturally. Her goal is to show that AI belongs to everyone, at every stage of life.
“People do not need to become tech experts,” she explains. “They just need someone to show them how to talk to the tool.”
McMillan’s books, including her ChatGPT beginner guides, are available on Amazon. New episodes of Sugar & Her Bot air on Made It Myself TV.
Contact:
Sugar Gay Isber McMillan
The WOW Book Co.
Austin, Texas
Search “Sugar Gay Isber McMillan Books” on Amazon for titles and updates.
Contact
Gay Isber
512-944-3766
https://gayisber.com/
Instagram @SugarGayIsber
