Author Dr. Murray H. Lichtenstein’s New Book "THE SEARCH FOR MEANING” Explores the Deeper Truths Behind Weekly Torah Readings and Scripture Read During the High Holidays
Recent release "THE SEARCH FOR MEANING: Thoughts on the Weekly Torah Readings and Reflections on the High Holidays, 'The Days of Awe'" from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Murray H. Lichtenstein provides readers with a deeper exploration of the Holy Scripture read in synagogues during the weekly Sabbath and the “Days of Awe” in between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Murray H. Lichtenstein, who continues to lecture before academic, adult education, and religious and community groups in South Florida, has completed his new book, "THE SEARCH FOR MEANING: Thoughts on the Weekly Torah Readings and Reflections on the High Holidays, 'The Days of Awe'": a fascinating read that explores the potential of interpretation as a key to unlocking some of the deeper, enriching meanings of the biblical texts read in the synagogue on Sabbaths and the High Holidays.
Until his retirement, Dr. Murray H. Lichtenstein taught for twenty-four years in the Department of Classical and Oriental Studies at Hunter College, CUNY. He received his doctorate in ancient Semitic languages and literature from Columbia University and also studied at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He has authored numerous studies of biblical and ancient Near Eastern texts in the scholarly journals and has contributed articles to the “Encyclopedia Judaica,” the “Encyclopedia of Religion,” and several recent books on biblical and related subjects.
In “THE SEARCH FOR MEANING,” Dr. Murray H. Lichtenstein delves into the deeper meanings of biblical texts through interpretation, covering weekly Torah readings and Scripture that is often read during the Days of Awe, which cover the period of time between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Through his writings, Dr. Lichtenstein explores meaning within Jewish tradition, bridging ancient texts and modern life with insights from his academic background.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Murray H. Lichtenstein’s enlightening series will help readers gain insight into the Holy Scripture readings, helping readers from all backgrounds better understand the Torah and its connection and meaning in modern life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "THE SEARCH FOR MEANING: Thoughts on the Weekly Torah Readings and Reflections on the High Holidays, 'The Days of Awe'" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
