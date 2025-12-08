Author Dr. Murray H. Lichtenstein’s New Book "THE SEARCH FOR MEANING” Explores the Deeper Truths Behind Weekly Torah Readings and Scripture Read During the High Holidays

Recent release "THE SEARCH FOR MEANING: Thoughts on the Weekly Torah Readings and Reflections on the High Holidays, 'The Days of Awe'" from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Murray H. Lichtenstein provides readers with a deeper exploration of the Holy Scripture read in synagogues during the weekly Sabbath and the “Days of Awe” in between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.