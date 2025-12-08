Author Ms. Franklin’s New Book, "Helping Children Realize Their Best Selves," Explores Overcoming Challenges That Educators Face in the Modern American Classroom
Recent release “Helping Children Realize Their Best Selves: Given the pandemic pitfalls, the time for change is now!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ms. Franklin is a comprehensive guide for both educators and parents alike to help children develop self-confidence and self-control while addressing educational and social challenges in modern America.
New York, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Franklin, a professional educator for nearly four decades, has completed her new book, “Helping Children Realize Their Best Selves: Given the pandemic pitfalls, the time for change is now!”: a poignant and compelling guide for both educators and parents as they face the challenges of child development across America amidst the chaos of current societal and economic issues, focusing on the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic had on education.
A recipient of the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching and other professional accolades, author Ms. Franklin has dedicated her life to the betterment of all children. Nearly forty years ago, she began her career by providing remedial instruction to high school freshmen who lived in poverty in a wealthy suburb, eventually moving on to teach sixth through eighth grade, where she devised a program to help her students train for high school success. As a literacy specialist, the author spent a decade as a school-wide instructional coach who developed and modeled strategies for first through eighth grade teachers that resulted in annual increases in their state assessments.
Ms. Franklin shares, “Can we admit the pandemic sucked big-time? Families and educators had to endure social and political madness with children in tow. Pandemic learning loss can deepen because young minds cannot access high-level content without self-confidence or self-control.
“My two most enriching expectations are contradictory. I teach children to speak (‘You are a voice in this world who deserves to be heard!’). I also teach silence (‘Be quiet! Control yourself!’). Children must learn how to assert their ideas and feelings during work and play. Simultaneously, scholars must be capable of stillness in order to self-reflect, ponder new concepts, listen attentively to others, and do their best on high-stakes tests. I have as yet to have a child in my class who did not learn to differentiate the time to speak from the time for silence.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ms. Franklin’s engaging series emphasizes the urgency for change while also providing the author’s professional insights and strategies for fostering a child’s well-being and education in a post-pandemic world. From navigating race relations in America to breaking down educational barriers, “Helping Children Realize Their Best Selves” is a must read for any educator or parent.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can special order “Helping Children Realize Their Best Selves: Given the pandemic pitfalls, the time for change is now!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
