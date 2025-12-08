Author Ms. Franklin’s New Book, "Helping Children Realize Their Best Selves," Explores Overcoming Challenges That Educators Face in the Modern American Classroom

Recent release “Helping Children Realize Their Best Selves: Given the pandemic pitfalls, the time for change is now!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ms. Franklin is a comprehensive guide for both educators and parents alike to help children develop self-confidence and self-control while addressing educational and social challenges in modern America.