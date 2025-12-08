Author Lexy Durand’s New Book, "TRACTION: a Memoir," Follows the Author’s Search for Success in a World Where Opportunities Were Often Limited for Women

Recent release “TRACTION: a Memoir” from Covenant Books author Lexy Durand is an endearing, heartwarming, and often witty, self-deprecating memoir of a teenage girl’s struggle for traction, and more poignantly, a teenage girl’s search for personal acceptance through parental acceptance in a world tailored for men.