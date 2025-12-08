Author Lexy Durand’s New Book, "TRACTION: a Memoir," Follows the Author’s Search for Success in a World Where Opportunities Were Often Limited for Women
Recent release “TRACTION: a Memoir” from Covenant Books author Lexy Durand is an endearing, heartwarming, and often witty, self-deprecating memoir of a teenage girl’s struggle for traction, and more poignantly, a teenage girl’s search for personal acceptance through parental acceptance in a world tailored for men.
Hillsborough, NC, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lexy Durand, an avid reader who has been helping community college students jazz up their personal stories for many years, has completed her new book, “TRACTION: a Memoir”: a poignant account that chronicles the author’s experiences growing up in the mid-20th century and her struggles to find her footing in a male-dominated world.
“The women’s liberation movement, had it been consulted, would have coached [me] in how to gain traction in a man’s world when [I] suffered the misfortune of being born a girl in 1943,” writes Durand. “No one likes a chauvinist parent, especially when this parenting collides with the reality of two older brothers going on to architectural school after high school graduation, and [I’m] sent off to stenography school to learn shorthand so [I] could ‘take a letter.’”
The author continues, “Dad could not grasp the importance of education for daughters back in the ’60s. But enjoy the read, the honesty, and the humor. Invest your heart and soul in this journey of one woman’s struggles to gain traction when so many other lovelies were stuck in the mud or treading water at high tide.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lexy Durand’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s reflection of her upbringing, and how the external challenges of the world around her helped to shape her along the way. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “TRACTION: a Memoir” is sure to keep the pages turning, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of women in a world that is constantly stacked against them.
Readers can purchase “TRACTION: a Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
