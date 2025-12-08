Author Skip Van Rensalier’s Latest Book, "Up Close and Paterson: Volume II," is Collection of Personal Stories from "Patersonians" Speaking Candidly of Their Hometown
Recent release “Up Close and Paterson: Volume II” from Page Publishing author Skip Van Rensalier is a compelling series of autobiographical accounts from diverse “Patersonians” reflecting on growing up in Paterson. Through their eyes the reader acquires an unabashed and candid look into the soul of the “Silk City.”
New York, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Skip Van Rensalier, a loving husband and proud father of four, as well as a retired school social worker, has completed his latest book, “Up Close and Paterson: Volume II” with moving memoirs from “Patersonians” of diverse ethnic backgrounds highlighting their upbringing in Paterson, New jersey, bringing their hometown to life in this spirited volume.
Author Skip Van Rensalier is a lifelong resident of Paterson and a graduate of Howard University. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., as well as a member of First AME Zion Church, the oldest Black church in Passaic County where he serves as Preacher’s Steward and Minister of Music.
In “Up Close and Paterson: Volume II,” author Skip Van Rensalier once again gives expression to the heart and soul of his hometown, Paterson, New Jersey, through the in-depth and personal stories of those who were born and raised, worked, lived, educated or raised their own families in Jersey’s “silk city”. He also includes the stories of young high school students who are the future of Paterson as they foster their own destinies.
Van Rensalier concludes “Up Close and Paterson: Volume II” with a segment entitled “Silk City Icons of Color” by Shelton J. Prescott, which spotlights African American trailblazers who forged their own paths while leaving an intangible impact of their own on the third largest city in the state of New Jersey, Paterson.
“In the first volume of ‘Up Close and Paterson’, I spoke briefly about my life growing up in Paterson and the close-knit family we called Fulton Place,” shares Van Rensalier. “This time, I decided to share some of those special memories and simple pleasures of my childhood growing up in Paterson that we often took for granted. And as I reminisce, I must admit there is a longing for the ‘good ole days.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Skip Van Rensalier’s collection of riveting stories will transport readers as they discover the city of Paterson through the eyes of residents who reside in one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the state of New Jersey, experiencing the highs and lows of growing up, being educated, working and raising families with resounding appreciation for the love they have for their hometown. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Up Close and Paterson: Volume II” will leave readers spellbound in this poignant tribute to a bygone era of innocence and future hope for the city dubbed the “Silk City” of New Jersey.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Up Close and Paterson: Volume II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
