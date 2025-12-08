Author Skip Van Rensalier’s Latest Book, "Up Close and Paterson: Volume II," is Collection of Personal Stories from "Patersonians" Speaking Candidly of Their Hometown

Recent release “Up Close and Paterson: Volume II” from Page Publishing author Skip Van Rensalier is a compelling series of autobiographical accounts from diverse “Patersonians” reflecting on growing up in Paterson. Through their eyes the reader acquires an unabashed and candid look into the soul of the “Silk City.”