Author Waynette Thomas’s New Book, “THE LIGHT THE VEIL and THE SWORD: SEA OF DREAMS THE PROPHECY,” Follows a Young Woman Whose Life is Forever Changed One Fateful Night
Recent release “THE LIGHT THE VEIL and THE SWORD: SEA OF DREAMS THE PROPHECY” from Page Publishing author Waynette Thomas is a stirring novel that centers around a young woman, who is haunted by dreams that seem to tell her of her destiny. But when these dreams seemingly come true, her life is upended in a shocking way after attending a church service.
Brooklyn, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Waynette Thomas has completed her new book, “THE LIGHT THE VEIL and THE SWORD: SEA OF DREAMS THE PROPHECY”: a compelling story of a young woman whose life is transformed after having vivid dreams that seem to predict her future.
“A hot, fiery service on a cool February night,” writes Thomas. “Nestled in between stores, in a small storefront church, I could feel my hands nervously grip a stranger’s sleeves (the pastor’s). I felt the cool hands of the usher as she unclutched my nervous grip that ruffled the pastor’s sleeves.
“A pastor, built, tall, handsome, single, with money.
“They say Valentine’s Day is supposed to be the love day, love month. But how could I have known what walking through those doors that night would cost me?
“The light, the veil, and the sword.
“A sea of dreams.
“The prophecy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Waynette Thomas’s enthralling tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound as this gripping thrill ride of suspense unfolds. Expertly paced and character-driven, “THE LIGHT THE VEIL and THE SWORD: SEA OF DREAMS THE PROPHECY” is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “THE LIGHT THE VEIL and THE SWORD: SEA OF DREAMS THE PROPHECY” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
