Author Waynette Thomas’s New Book, “THE LIGHT THE VEIL and THE SWORD: SEA OF DREAMS THE PROPHECY,” Follows a Young Woman Whose Life is Forever Changed One Fateful Night

Recent release “THE LIGHT THE VEIL and THE SWORD: SEA OF DREAMS THE PROPHECY” from Page Publishing author Waynette Thomas is a stirring novel that centers around a young woman, who is haunted by dreams that seem to tell her of her destiny. But when these dreams seemingly come true, her life is upended in a shocking way after attending a church service.